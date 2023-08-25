The city of College Station officially approved its Fiscal Year 2024 budget and tax rate during Thursday night’s city council meeting.

The council also voted 6-1 to approve a FY24 budget of $492,052,768. Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha voted against the motion.

The council unanimously adopted a property tax rate of $0.513086 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, including $0.211442 cents for debt service and $0.301644 cents for operations and maintenance. City staff said the rate is lower than the previous FY23 rate of $0.524613 cents, but results in a tax increase because of higher property values.

Cunha expressed her reasoning for voting against the budget for the first time.

“I have voted for the budget every time, but this time I am not,” she said. “I am concerned that the percent of our budget that we spend on police has fallen every single year. … I am concerned we never got to a place where the firemen felt like we had a package where they could be at peace with.

“I am for the rate; I think we need this extra money. I am not sure we are spending the extra money on the things the residents have expressed. I wish we could spend it on traffic congestion. … I am frustrated that staff uses valet service repeatedly at conferences and that is vigorously defended by our city manager. … Last year I voted for the budget even though there was a $177,000 writer on bird blinds and I have regretted it ever since.”

Deputy City Manager Jeff Capps did clarify that over the last five years, the police budget has increased 33%.

“We have added 10.5 positions [to the police department],” he said. “And if you want to look in the fire department it has increased 34%; we have added 14 positions there as well.”

Councilwoman Linda Harvell said she fully supported the budget and tax rate.

“I think it is our job to follow policy, not to micromanage staff,” she said. “And I just want to say thank you and I will be supporting the budget.”

Councilman Dennis Maloney also expressed his support.

“Fifty-four % of your tax bill goes to the school district, 22% goes to the county, and 24% goes to College Station,” he said. “College Station average home is $360,000 which means you are paying $150 roughly per month, to have police, fire, parks, city services, roads and programs. … The city manager calls everyone together, all of the department heads and they all come into a congress, they all sit around at a table and they all talk about their needs, and how large their pie is and everyone makes their choices based on that.”

Councilman Bob Yancy also spoke in favor.

“I am going to be in support of it, it reflects a total budget of tens of millions of dollars less than our sister city,” he said. “It reflects a property tax rate of 20% less than the same, and yet we are serving tens of thousands more taxpayers, and I would just like to commend staff on a job well done.”

Mary Ellen Leonard, the city’s finance director, said the budget has about a $79 million increase over where it was last year during the budget proposal.

“That includes a capital increase of $47 million as well as an increase in utilities of about $20 million,” Leonard said during a previous council meeting. “Inflation is the key factor that we tried to address while dealing with this budget.”

The increase used with respect to inflation is 6% for the budget, according to Leonard. She explained additional influences factored into the budget including: rising interest rates, challenges with labor in attracting and retaining employees, regulatory legislative changes and a projected recession the next several years.

During in-depth budget conversations with the council and city staff during workshop meetings in July, the general fund budget showed the breakdown for the $492 million budget. The operations and maintenance fund makes up $357,068,355 of the general fund budget; the other $134,945,416 is for capital projects. Compared to FY23, the operating and maintenance budget increased approximately 10% while the capital budget increased 54%, according to city staff.

The capital projects budget is made up of 76% utility projects, 20% general government projects and 4% special revenue projects. Some of the key utility projects for electric, wastewater and water include: sewer trunk lines for the Northeast sewer project and the Alum Creek sewer project; and rehabilitation water services for Rock Prairie South to Wellborn Road, Jones Butler Road and Marion Pugh Drive.

Key government projects are included for facilities, technology and parks with improvements to Mary Clare Thomas Park and Texas Independence Ballpark and designs for bond election projects. Of the Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) fund budget — which makes up 31% of special revenue funds — a majority of the HOT uses will come from tourism at 60%, public agency at 12% and parks and recreation at 10%.

This tax rate would impact the average homeowner through the increase in the average home price by 10.7% or an estimated $141, according to Leonard.

“The increase in property valuations coupled with the proposed tax rate will result in additional revenue to the city of about $10,248,000 or approximately 16.9% from last year’s budget,” as stated in the FY24 budget document. “The estimated revenue raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $1,443,000.”

In a media meeting with College Station city staff, City Manager Bryan Woods said the property tax decrease will help lower costs, but the total cost will still increase due to rising appraisal values. Additionally, sales tax revenues are projected to be up over 2%, according to city staff.

In order to address labor retention, the city included proposals for compensation and benefits including a 6% cost of living adjustment for all city employees. Other key budget additions include: hiring four police officers and one K-9 officer; purchasing a safety training vehicle and bomb technician suits; additional paramedic training for the fire department; purchasing traffic safety trucks for public works; additional maintenance funds for water services; purchasing two host servers for the IT department; and additional funding and technicians for capital improvement projects and facilities.

City staff stated the budget includes no rate increases for electric or water utilities; however, a 6% increase in wastewater rates and roadway maintenance, solid waste and drainage fees was proposed. The increase in wastewater rates was proposed to address higher capital costs, while the increase in fees is to keep pace with inflation, according to city staff.

To view the approved budget document, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/fiscal/budget/annual_budget.