During each of three recent workshops, the Brazos County Commissioner’s Court heard from county department heads and elected officials who provided input or allayed concerns regarding the pre-proposed budget.

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky addressed the court during the first budget meeting on Aug. 17 and advocated for three requested positions to be added.

“The first is a case manager for our re-entry program,” Dicky said. “The next step in that process is to put a case manager in place that will help people make the transition from detention back into the community. When we can connect people with housing, transportation, education health care and employment, then we are much more likely to see that person be successful and not return to our facility.”

Dicky said that the current estimated average cost per inmate is $65 a day and that a case manager could help reduce the jail population.

“I see the position as an investment for the county,” Dicky said. “We thought that that jail would meet our needs until about 2025. The current trajectory that we’re on, it’s going to exceed that and that’s millions and millions of dollars saved. … I see this program as one that will further extend the life of that jail.”

The second requested possession Dicky discussed was for an additional dispatcher as he said the current staff often works overtime to cover shifts.

“If we use the commonly accepted numbers of five people to relieve every one full-time [position], we really need about seven and a half people,” he said “We currently have five. … In four months we had to cover about 120 overtime shifts.”

The final position Dicky requested was for a courthouse security deputy, a situation similar to that of the dispatcher.

“We currently only have five people assigned to that operation and one supervisor,” he said. “We frequently get requests from the courts to spend more time upstairs and more time along the hallways while court is going on and we want to do that. … We want to be up there in that hallway both as a demonstration of public service but also of course safety.”

During a second budget workshop held Tuesday, Tori Ellis, the director of the Brazos Valley Dispute Resolution Center, requested an additional $10,000 from the court due to increased rent costs.

“We do both in-person mediations and Zoom mediations, but a lot of people still prefer to come in-person,” Ellis said. “Unfortunately, we don’t control the rent at our center. … They are continuously upping the rent and removing services. So when we originally signed this, we signed a five-year lease, it was locked in, it included all the electricity and all the cleaning services. Every year the rent goes up a little bit and the things they used to provide get taken away.”

Austin Bryan, board chairman for the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley, spoke next and requested $55,000 from the county to hire more staff to be able to serve more children.

“We have built a new club facility on Beck Street [and] we have vacated our former facility,” Bryan said. “Due to the size and scope of our new facility, as you would expect, our budget has increased substantially and we are searching for ways to fill the gaps, bring more money into the club that will allow us to continue to serve our membership [and] our increasing membership.”

Bryan said they help over 100 kids every day and serve over 2,000 meals every month and that membership dues do not cover much of the day-to-day operations.

“We are implementing some strategies to try and increase our membership and involvement of teenage kids,” He said. “Another reason why — and this is a real sore spot with me — is we have a waiting list of 81 kids that want to attend the club. We don’t have the staffing to safely allow them to come into the club on a daily basis. We’re looking for ways to clean up that waiting list and allow every kid in Brazos County who wants to be a part of the club to do so.”

The last organization leader to speak was Katrina Ross, executive director of Aggieland Humane Society who requested $190,000 for FY 2024.

“It is very important to our mission to remain a no-kill shelter and what that means is 90% or more of our animals make it out alive,” Ross said. “It has been a tough year and everything, as you guys know, just continues to get more and more expensive. … So what we are asking for is an increase to help to continue to fund our programs and to continue to pay for the pet center care.”

The date for approval of a proposed budget has not yet been set, according to the county website.

The full workshops can be viewed via the Brazos County YouTube channel.