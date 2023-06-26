The Brazos County Commissioners Court will hold a special workshop session presentation on the Vote Center Review Committee’s voting center location recommendations and hear comments from the public at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The workshop will be held at the Brazos County Administration Building at 200 South Texas Avenue, Suite 106, in Bryan.

The current list of recommended voting locations, according to the file attached to the public meeting notice, contains 24 total locations.

While the list is not final, it does include the Memorial Student Center voting location on the Texas A&M campus, which was removed last year and replaced by College Station City Hall. According to the list, both locations are currently recommended.

The recommendation list also contains three recommended closures due to conflicts.

According to the list, the New Zion Missionary Church, Texas A&M College of Medicine and Christ Church locations are recommended to be closed. New Zion is in the same voting precinct as the recommended Church of Nazarene; the Texas A&M College of Medicine is located in the same voting precinct as the recommended Fellowship Freewill location; and the Christ Church location is not recommended as it has not been in use as a voting location since 2020 due to construction, according to the recommended list.

The official list will not be known until it is approved by the court during a regular meeting date which has not been set.