Following last year’s controversial decision by the Brazos County Commissioners Court to exclude a traditional early voting location on Texas A&M University’s campus, the court Tuesday unanimously approved six early voting locations — including the Memorial Student Center — along with 24 Election Day locations for the November election.

The six early voting locations include the Brazos County Elections Administrator Office, Arena Hall, Galilee Baptist Church, College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility and the MSC, Room L526.

The court also approved the early voting dates and times. Early voting will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 to Nov. 3; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

A list of 24 Election Day voting centers also was approved and can be seen below.

A&M student Brennen Cwatanaphol spoke to the commissioners before they voted and read a statement provided by the MSC Votes Coalition, a joint collaboration between the Move Texas and Texas Rising voting advocacy organizations.

“Nearly a year ago, the court made the decision to remove the Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center as an early voting location making it significantly harder for A&M students, faculty and staff to vote,” Cwatanaphol said. “Not only was the decision made during the summer when few students were in College Station, but after months of community supportive of recovering the MSC, the court refused to act last year.”

Cwatanaphol went on to say that the exclusion of the MSC during the 2022 elections was a disservice to local voters.

“There are over 72,000 students enrolled in A&M. Making it increasingly difficult for them to vote early is voter suppression, whether or not this was the intended outcome,” Cwatanaphol said. “I doubt it was, however, it was the outcome.”

Cwatanaphol ended his statement by saying he and the MSC Votes Coalition were glad that the decision would be reversed.

“I would also like to recognize the work that the court has done for this session, we appreciate this it is being recommended and voted on this time,” Cwatanaphol said. “Voting should be easy. It is the responsibility of our local politicians and leaders to ensure greater access to the voting booth by creating voting commissions that favor education and registration, sparking lifelong patterns of civic engagement.”

Following Cwatanaphol’s comments, the court unanimously approved the recommended list of early voting locations, which included the MSC.

In a statement to The Eagle, the Bryan College Station Democratic Party Chair Thomas Cavaness said he was glad the MSC would again be an early voting location and that it would provide voters across the political spectrum an additional convenience in casting their vote.

“Restoring the MSC as a voting location was a bipartisan effort that many groups worked on for the last year,” Cavaness said in the statement. “It is imperative that the students, faculty and staff of Texas A&M University have a convenient voting location. Their right to vote is as important as anyone else’s.”

Brazos County Republican County Chair Elianor Vessalli was not available for comment at the time of press, but said she was in favor of the MSC polling location during the court’s review of potential polling locations on June 27.

“Yes, I stated that I was in favor of the location of the MSC,” she said. “But let me be clear, having it at the College Station City Hall as it was down the road equidistant to what students maybe travel to go to classes on West campus or elsewhere, was not suppression of the vote.”