The College Station Police Department will host its second annual career fair this Saturday.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the College Station Police Department located at 800 Krenek Tap Road.

The department is currently hiring police officers, police assistants, public safety telecommunicators and animal control officers, according to its Facebook page.

Those interested can RSVP via the same Facebook page or contact Recruiting Officer Chad Jones at 979-764-3591 or through his email at cjones@cstx.gov.