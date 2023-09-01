The College Station City Council hopes to vote on an action plan to address ongoing community concerns regarding 18-wheel truck and trailer parking by the end of the year, according to a city of College Station official.

On Wednesday, the city council held a public meeting where it heard further complaints by residents from both sides of the truck parking issue and floated several possible solutions that will be voted on by the council at a later date.

This public forum was just the latest in a months-long series of meetings in which residents have brought up concerns that 18-wheel trucks and trailers are causing issues by parking on residential streets. So far, the council has banned such vehicles from parking on the south side of Ponderosa Drive in College Station, which was approved in a 6-1 vote during the council’s Aug. 10 meeting.

Senior traffic engineer for the City of College Station Randell J. Smith attended the meeting and said Thursday the council will hopefully vote on a resolution before the end of the year, but that a specific date or plan of action has not been announced.

“I will go to city council probably in the next month or so to discuss some of those options and so we’ll have one more workshop and then after that, maybe around November or December, they should have a vote on how they want to move forward,” he said. “We don’t have any more [of a] clear direction than we did before we started. It’s just anything and everything is just thrown out there on the table on what’s going to be done.”

One of the solutions brought up so far would be a permit system, Smith said.

“That would be something like where a truck driver would have to go and register for a permit to be able to park somewhere in the city,” he said. “That would help to regulate who’s parking here in the city and that’ll also help [with] contact information if they parked illegally, but that’s just an idea.”

During the public comment period of Wednesday’s meeting, Smith said two business owners brought forth worries regarding enforcement of the new Ponderosa prohibition on 18-wheel trucks and trailers.

“Two of those business owners showed up and expressed their concerns about there still being parking on the other side,” he said. “Especially because one of the owners is working to develop his property on the other side and having the trucks there does make it more difficult for him to operate.”

Smith said another two residents spoke in favor of truckers and how any regulations could be unfair depending on the given profession that a driver has.

“She said that she was there on behalf of future entrepreneurs who may want to get into trucking, and she was concerned that we’d be sending the wrong message to anyone who was looking to become a truck driver,” he said. “The last one was a former truck driver, he’s a hot shot driver, he was sharing his concerns about how some trucks will park in the same spot for weeks and weeks, and as a hot shot driver he doesn’t do that.”

Hot shot trucking involves smaller, more time-sensitive loads, often within a specific timeframe and usually to a single customer or location, according to an industry trade publication.

According to the presentation given during the meeting, two ordinances have been proposed to address the issue. Either prohibit all 18-wheel truck and trailer parking throughout the entire city or address it on a site-specific basis similar to the approach used on Ponderosa Drive.

No official workshop meeting or general council meeting date has been set, according to the City of College Station website.