Former Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk announced Thursday afternoon that he will run for Texas House District 14.

Kirk’s announcement comes one day after current District 14 representative John Raney told media he would not run for re-election in 2024.

In a press release, Kirk said he established himself as an outstanding leader, public servant and problem solver during his four decades of service to Brazos County.

“In my tenure as Sheriff, I was a very active member and leader of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas,” he said in the statement. “For nearly 20 years I served as the chairman of the Legislative Committee for the association, making numerous trips to Austin to testify in committees and participate in the legislative process.”

Kirk, the first declared candidate to succeed Raney, said he managed over 240 employees and a $24 million budget during his time as sheriff.

The primary election is slated for March 2024 with the general election set for November 2024.