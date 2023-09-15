Less than a week before the Brazos County Commissioners Court is set to approve the Fiscal Year 2024 budget and property tax rate, the court still does not have a unanimous opinion on what the new tax rate should be.

The commissioners will hear public comments on both the proposed budget for FY 2024 and the proposed 2024 property tax rate at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners courtroom of the County Administration Building located at 200 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Following the public hearings, the court will hold its regular meeting at 10 a.m. and vote to adopt the county budget and the proposed property tax rate, according to the court’s online agenda.

Currently, the total proposed tax rate, approved by the court last week in a 4-1 vote, is $0.424700 per $100 of value. If adopted, this would be lower than the current tax rate but would still result in more revenue since property values will have risen overall compared to the last tax year. A no-new-revenue rate for FY 2024 would be $0.376088 per $100 valuation.

The proposed budget would increase revenue by 16.49% or $15,641,538 compared to last year.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said the court decided to keep the proposed tax rate above the no-new-revenue rate because the county continues to expand.

“We’re a growing community and there’s things going on that aren’t happening necessarily in this year’s budget that will be impacting our maybe next year or the following year’s budgets,” he said. “It really does not make any sense to me to chop the rate, to cut the rate down this year only to anticipate having to raise it up again to offset the costs that we know are coming.”

One of the anticipated costs that isn’t directly budgeted is the possibility of a new emergency communication center, Peters said.

“Currently, the 911 dispatch dispatches from Bryan and Brazos County,” Peters said. “Where they’re located is in the Frontier Building and that building is not big enough to handle any additional dispatching. … If there’s something going on in College Station the only way that the city of Bryan, the 911 dispatch who dispatched for (Bryan), is they have to call them on the telephone and find out what’s going on.”

Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich, who was the only dissenting vote on the 2024 tax rate and one of the two commissioners who forced a no-new-revenue rate last year, said that if the county wants to spend money on projects they need to be laid out in the budget.

“Why don’t you just put it in the budget and fund it,” Aldrich said. “You’ve got a $117 million budget that you can fund that with. I’m sure we’re not going to build a $117 million budget project. So, I believe that you need to tell people what you need the money for and then ask for it. I don’t believe that it’s my job to collect money and say, ‘Hey, we’ll figure out something to do with this.’ … There’s plenty of money.”

Peters, who was first elected as Precinct 2 Commissioner in 2003 before being elected county judge in 2011, said local governments used to try and spend all the money they had budgeted but he believes that is sometimes problematic.

“Before I got into the government, I used to hear folk that had work for a government, not necessarily the county but for others, and they understood that if they didn’t spend the money in their budget, they might lose it next year,” Peters said. “When I came in as judge, I pushed the idea of, you don’t have to try to spend things just because we try to fund what we believe may be needed. … It’s really a more efficient, conservative way to handle things.”

Aldrich on the other hand, who has been on the court since 2017, said that residents should not be taxed more than what is required to fund the budget.

“Last year we operated at the no-new-revenue rate and it produced a $20 million surplus,” Aldrich said. “There’s nothing that I see in this budget this year that indicates that if we were to adopt a no-new-revenue rate things would be any different. … This will make my fourth year I voted against the [proposed] tax rate because we have been building up more and more and more fund balance and we need to be honest with the taxpayers and not charge them more than we need.”

Peters said there are many reasons for the surplus, but the two major ones were unfilled job roles that need to be funded in the budget in order to hire someone as well as employee benefits liabilities.

“Even in the CAFR [comprehensive annual finance report] it shows that we have a potential liability of $75 million,” Peters said. “So it’s not like that money is going to come due tomorrow, but it certainly could come due over the next few years because as people retire that potential liability becomes a reality. … We got about 100 positions that are open. It’s not that they’re not needed because a lot of those positions other people are working. … It has to be budgeted to even be available to spend.”

With former Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford no longer in office, Aldrich said he hopes that enough residents come to Tuesday’s hearing to voice their concerns that the court will lower the tax rate.

“I can’t do this alone and the public needs to speak out in order for them to have a fair and appropriate tax rate on their property,” Aldrich said. “It’s clear as day when you look at the numbers.”

Peters said that he has been and will continue to strive to be responsible with taxpayer’s money.

“I don’t think you’re going to get many people that would say that I have not been prudent and frugal with money that is public money, and I’m going to continue to be that way,” Peters said. “I think to me, this has been somebody’s next campaign … that they’ve tried to use that no new revenue as maybe their source of their next campaign.”