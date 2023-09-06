On Tuesday afternoon, Brazos County published its proposed FY 2024 budget, which would raise the projected revenue from property taxes by 16.49% or $15,641,538 compared to last year’s budget.

This rise in projected revenue is based on the proposed total property tax rate of $0.424700 per 100$ that was approved by the Brazos County Commissioners Court during their regular meeting Tuesday. While this newly proposed rate is half a cent lower than last year, it is still projected to increase revenue due to an increase in the appraisal value of property.

According to the county, the FY 2023 budget is expected to have a $19,122,060 surplus despite having used a no-new-revenue tax rate of $0.4294 after Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich and Former Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford failed to attend meetings causing the rate to default to no-new-revenue.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry said that the increase in revenue for FY 2024 is needed to ensure that the county can not only balance the current budget but also ensure that the county is financially stable in the years to come.

“I thought, we need to reduce the tax rate, but we also need money,” Berry said. “Our projections are that if we are going to go to the no-new-revenue rate, we already run a deficit budget, and that will spend more than we take in. … So, if we did not raise more money, we’d be in trouble two, three years, down the road.”

In its current form, the general fund of the 2024 proposed budget has set aside $44,302,737 from reserves to ensure that it is balanced but Brazos County Auditor Katie Conner said that just because that money is set aside does not mean that the total amount will be used if the budget is passed.

“It’s like your savings account,” Conner said. “If you don’t have to dip into it, you don’t have to. The $44 million is our savings account. We’re budgeting to use it, but it’ll never show up in actual [revenues and expenditures] because when you’re looking at actuals, you’re looking at, ‘Here’s my revenues, here’s the expenditures and it’s either a deficit or it’s surplus.”

Conner said an example of this can be seen when comparing last year’s adopted budget to last year’s actual revenue and expenditures to date. The adopted version of that budget included $51,760,370 from reserves while the actual revenue and expenditures did not.

“We knew and planned to use savings if we need to,” she said. “We won’t know until we get there.”

Barry said part of the reason there is still an estimated surplus from last year’s budget even after having a no-new-revenue rate is that over 100 job positions were left empty

“Well, we had like a hundred, I don’t know the exact number, but we have like 167 positions that weren’t filled,” Berry said. “So that’s eight and a half million dollars. We have projects that weren’t completed but were started, some road projects, so you have a cutoff date of September 30th and [if] there is money you haven’t spent that [is] in the budget, it shows a surplus.”

Even though some of these positions remain unfilled, the FY 2024 proposed budget includes 22 new positions, 11 of which are for the justice system with the rest being split among the general government, juvenile services, public health and human services.

Berry said they are required to budget for positions since they cannot be added after the budget is finalized.

“We cannot add a position during the year that we don’t have a budget item for,” she said. “So, if somebody says, ‘OK, I’m really swamped and I need a receptionist.’ If we don’t have that position in the budget, we can’t hire a receptionist.”

The commissioners court will hold a public hearing on both the proposed 2023 tax rate and the proposed 2023-24 budget at 9 a.m. on Sept. 19 and although there is still the possibility for things to change before then, Berry said she believes there is enough votes for both to pass.

“We need four people present for the tax rate,” she said. “It’s the only thing we need four people present for, everything else we can do with three people present and they have to be physically present. … We do elections; we do courts; we do the sheriff’s office; We do all the records, birth certificates, death certificates, car titles [and] property titles. So, the county really does a lot of work and we need to budget for it.”