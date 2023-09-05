This article has been updated to reflect the correct reduction in the proposed tax rate, according to Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry.

The Brazos County Commissioners Court passed a proposed 2023 tax rate during its Tuesday meeting despite strong opposition from one of the commissioners.

The court voted 4-1 for the approval of a proposed tax rate of $0.383986 per $100 for maintenance and operations and $0.040714 per $100 for interest and sinking. Combined, this makes a total proposed tax rate of $0.424700. Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich was the only dissenting vote.

According to the proposed budget uploaded to the county’s website Tuesday afternoon, a no-new-revenue rate for physical year 2024 would be $0.376088 per $100.

During the court’s tax rate discussion last year, Aldrich and then Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford deliberately failed to attend several meetings so that the court would not be able to pass a new tax rate unless the other three members agreed to a no-new-revenue rate.

The Court also unanimously voted to hold a public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate on Sep. 19, at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ courtroom in suite 105 in the county administration building at 200 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry, who first proposed the new tax rate, said that it would be a 1/2 a cent reduction in the current rate, but Aldrich argued that even if the tax rate was reduced, the actual amount that residents pay in taxes could be higher.

“So you’re proposing a tax rate even though we have talked about the things that we have talked about prior to this, and can you justify what your reasoning is behind wanting to increase taxes on property owners in Brazos County, in light of our recent discussions, commissioner?”

In response, Berry said that the county needs to be prepared for the future as development in the area continues to increase.

“I think we have to have a forward-looking approach to county government,” Berry said. “We need to be prepared for whatever comes, and we need to take care of our people, and we need to be forward-looking in our outlook.”

Aldrich still disagreed and cited the current surplus as a reason why taxes should not be increased.

“After generating the types of surpluses that we have, is there a reason to ask people for more money than we spend?” Aldrich asked.

In response, County Judge Duane Peters said that projections are only projections and that he remembers the last time that a recession caused property taxes to decline when they had been expected to increase.

“Nobody really knows what the future is going to look like,” Peters said. “[The] projections are that that fund balance will decrease over the next few years and we’re eating into it. … We’re using [the] fund balance to balance the budget and that’s what we’ll continue to do, is use the fund balance because the tax rate, even this tax rate, is not going to bring in enough money to fund that budget.”

“I was around when the property value in Brazos County dropped when nobody thought it would drop. Everybody was saying back in the late 70s, early 80s, ‘Buy property because it’ll never go down.’ And the property values went down.”

Peters went on to say that if the state constitutional amendment to lower property taxes passes in November, a possible higher tax cost in Brazos County will not seem as substantial.

“If the constitutional amendment passes in November, then people are going to get a significant tax savings again,” Peters said. “That’s really where I felt like the legislature needed to step up, and I’m glad they did, and they stepped up last time, and it caused our school taxes to drop 19, 20 cents, something like that. So we’ve seen some significant savings from where it really needed.”

Aldrich and Peters continued to argue about the tax rate for several minutes until Berry motioned to “call the question” in order to move on to a vote, to which Aldrich responded that he was being shut off.

“Okay, you want to shut me off,” Aldrich said. “This is a travesty.”

The proposed tax rate was then voted on and the court continued with its other agenda items until they reached the public comment period, during which Aldrich again questioned the rate.

“Judge, relative to the proposed budget that would be out, I just had one question,” Aldrich said. “The proposed tax rate that was voted upon, according to the budget worksheet I’ve got here, will generate a little over 2.6 million dollars more revenue than what is required to fund this budget. So where should that 2.6 million dollars that’s not currently in the budget be reflected in the budget?”

Peters responded and said that the court would discuss that at a different time.

Ford, who is no longer a commissioner, then came before the court to give his public comment regarding the proposed tax rate.

“There [were] a lot of questions last year on whether the no new revenue rate would work for us or what effect that it would have long term,” Ford said. “I think it has proved out that the no new revenue rate, at least for last year, worked. … Please be prudent as you go through that budget process.”