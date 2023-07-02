By Jan. 1, 2025, all Brazos County school districts and open-enrollment charter schools must complete a content review of their library’s books, according to the recently passed Texas House bill 900.

Signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 13, “the READER Act,” or HB 900, will require the Texas State Library and Archives Commission to adopt new standards for all Texas school districts and charter school library collections. These new standards will concern what the law labels “sexually explicit material;” meaning any text, image, audio and/or video that portrays sexual conduct in an “offensive” way.

According to the law, the only exception is for curriculum related directly to sexual education. The law also will require that all “library material vendors,” or entities that sell library materials to schools within the state of Texas, must also create a rated list of all sexually explicit or relevant materials sold to public schools by April 1, 2024.

District 106 Representative Jared Patterson, the author of the bill and Texas A&M Class of 2005 graduate, said in a statement to The Eagle that he authored the bill in order to protect children from sexual content.

“There is nothing more precious than our children, and after finding graphic depictions of sex within my own district, I spent the next 18 months crafting [the bill] to ensure sexual content cannot be present within school libraries,” Patterson said.

One book in question is “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” a 2019 graphic novel written by Maia Kobabe, which chronicles the author’s experience of struggling with sexual identity during childhood. The issue that some parents have found with the book is that it contains a few pages depicting oral sex, according to a Texas Tribune article.

While some have pointed out that the law’s vagueness might impact a wide variety of books, Patterson said it should not impact children’s education.

“This law includes exceptions for required curriculum important to the development of children,” Patterson said in the statement. “The READER Act will ensure that the content within libraries is age-appropriate … as opposed to filling our school libraries with taxpayer-funded explicit trash.”

Even though the law takes effect Sept. 1, Denise Kersten, the library program coordinator for the Bryan school district, said they will not know the full effects of the law until the beginning of next year at the earliest.

“We do have to wait for the Texas State Library and Archives to come up with their standards that they are charged to do by January,” Kersten said. “Then the book vendors are charged with coming up with a rating system. So we’re kind of in a holding pattern. We have to wait and see how those two pieces come together.”

It is unlikely that many, if any, books are going to be affected in Bryan schools, Kersten said.

“If we’re concerned about any we'll definitely keep an eye out for those titles, but I honestly don’t think there’s going to be very many we have to worry about,” Kersten said. “When the time comes we will comply with the law and we will move it off the shelves if that indeed does happen.”

If any books were to be affected, Kersten said, she does not think it will have an impact on Bryan students’ education.

“We are still going to strive to provide a balanced, appropriate collection that will support what the students are doing in the classroom and their personal reading as well,” Kersten said. “We will just continue doing what we’ve always done which is provide good books for our kids to read.”

Kasdy Meehan, the program director for Freedom to Read at Penn America, an over 100-year-old nonprofit that sits at the intersection of human rights and literature, said that limiting access to different views could damage children’s education.

“What we often say is the freedom to read ensures and protects that individuals can see themselves in books, but can also see others with different lived experiences and be exposed to those lived experiences,” Meehan said.

Texas is not the only state passing laws such as HB 900, and Meehan said it is just one of many in a recent wave of regulations regarding children’s education.

“So we see prohibitions on sexually explicit material, pornographic material, harmful to minors material, sensitive material and sexually relevant material,” Meehan said. “So we do see this increased effort to censor and suppress certain types of books under these vaguely and loosely defined pieces of legislation.”

Meehan said one of the root causes of these new laws is the distrust that many people have with their local school board and schools following the COVID-19 pandemic and that trust needs to be reestablished in order to move forward.

“I think if we can collectively agree that public schools are valuable and that they serve a public … as a critical component of democracy just kind of re-centering that in this conversation could be helpful,” Meehan said.