Gov. Abbott designates Bryan as music friendly community

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the city of Bryan has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office after completing a certification process.

"With support from the Texas Music Office, the music industry in Texas created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity in the pre-pandemic year of 2019," Abbott said in a release. "Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth. I congratulate the City of Bryan on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to amplifying its continued success."

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson will be presented with the Music Friendly Community designation at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grand Stafford Theatre in Downtown Bryan. A free concert featuring the Mark Daniel Band and Brandon Hodde will start at 8 p.m. after the certification ceremony ends.