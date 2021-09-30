Good Bull BBQ reopens under new owner

After closing in May, Good Bull BBQ has reopened under a new owner who has ties to the restaurant and is bringing back favorites, such as the Pig Mac, while adding new flair to make the joint a true Texas-style barbecue restaurant.

Good Bull BBQ, which is on George Bush Drive across from Kyle Field in College Station, has been reopened since Sept. 4. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. or until they run out of food.

“We’re growing,” new owner Brian Wright said. “It’s just baby steps because we had to start over.”

Wright, A&M Class of 2014, was involved in the restaurant’s original opening in 2016. Wright said he and former owner Roy May had a running joke while in the Corps of Cadets together that the two should open a barbecue restaurant. At that time, Wright was welding barbecue pits on the side.

After graduating from A&M, Wright moved back to his home state of Colorado to work at his family’s farm when May called him with a request: help him actually open the restaurant the two had dreamed of having.

“Roy started the business portion, but I was there from the beginning,” Wright said. “I actually helped teach Roy how to barbecue.”