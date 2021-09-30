Good Bull BBQ reopens under new owner

After closing in May, Good Bull BBQ has reopened under a new owner who has ties to the restaurant and is bringing back favorites, such as the Pig Mac, while adding new flair to make the joint a true Texas-style barbecue restaurant.
Good Bull BBQ, which is on George Bush Drive across from Kyle Field in College Station, has been reopened since Sept. 4. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. or until they run out of food.
“We’re growing,” new owner Brian Wright said. “It’s just baby steps because we had to start over.”
Wright, A&M Class of 2014, was involved in the restaurant’s original opening in 2016. Wright said he and former owner Roy May had a running joke while in the Corps of Cadets together that the two should open a barbecue restaurant. At that time, Wright was welding barbecue pits on the side.
After graduating from A&M, Wright moved back to his home state of Colorado to work at his family’s farm when May called him with a request: help him actually open the restaurant the two had dreamed of having.
“Roy started the business portion, but I was there from the beginning,” Wright said. “I actually helped teach Roy how to barbecue.”
Wright was previously just a partial partner, but when May closed the restaurant in May, he asked Wright if he wanted to take it over all together. Wright said yes and decided to reopen Good Bull BBQ in September after finishing the summer’s busy season with his previous employer in College Station.
“It kind of just fell in my lap,” Wright said. “I thank God for that. That’s God’s work.”
Most of Good Bull BBQ’s décor is the same, including the giant chalkboard that spans the length of one of the restaurant’s walls, but Wright said he will be slowly changing some photos.
“I want to turn this place, and get more focus on, traditional-style of Texas barbecue,” he said.
Old favorites, including the Pig Mac, have remained on the menu.
“I can’t get rid of the Pig Mac,” Wright said. “It’s too popular.”
One notable addition to the menu is the sampler platter, which includes a quarter-pound of brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs, regular sausage, jalapeno cheese sausage, three sides and two drinks.
“It’s a bit of everything and it’ll feed almost three or four people,” Wright said. “It’s legit.”
All of the restaurant’s original sandwiches have remained, but variations are now available, including adding cole slaw on top of a pulled pork sandwich to make it Carolina-style.
Wright said he’s working on bringing back the brisket Frito Pie, the BBQ stuffed baked potato, and the broccoli salad. He added he plans to continue supporting the Brazos Valley food bank and start catering again.