Good Bull BBQ in College Station to shut doors
Good Bull BBQ in College Station to shut doors

Good Bull BBQ in College Station was open for the final time on Tuesday.

Restaurant general manager Roy May, a former Yell Leader at Texas A&M and A&M class of 2015, said in a tweet on Monday night that the restaurant would be closing.

“I had the privilege of undertaking this task a few years ago just starting out catering from a prep kitchen,” May wrote. “Getting from that, to the trailer, to the brick & mortar has been a lot of hard work, but most of all has been due to all of your support.”

The barbecue restaurant opened in 2016, catering from a prep kitchen. Good Bull BBQ founder Thomas Sitton launched a food truck in January 2017, operating out of the Shell gas station on George Bush Drive. The restaurant moved into its current location in a strip of businesses on George Bush Drive in September 2017.

“I truly appreciate and all of y’all for your support, both in the restaurant and out,” May wrote. “With that said, I’ll see y’all around. I’m never leaving Aggieland. Just remember: ‘good bull’ isn’t just a good joke or a funny story. Good bulling with your Aggie buddies is a time honored tradition, and we’re just glad we could give y’all a place to go with good buddies, for good BBQ, and some Good Bull.”

