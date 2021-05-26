Good Bull BBQ in College Station to shut doors

Good Bull BBQ in College Station was open for the final time on Tuesday.

Restaurant general manager Roy May, a former Yell Leader at Texas A&M and A&M class of 2015, said in a tweet on Monday night that the restaurant would be closing.

“I had the privilege of undertaking this task a few years ago just starting out catering from a prep kitchen,” May wrote. “Getting from that, to the trailer, to the brick & mortar has been a lot of hard work, but most of all has been due to all of your support.”

The barbecue restaurant opened in 2016, catering from a prep kitchen. Good Bull BBQ founder Thomas Sitton launched a food truck in January 2017, operating out of the Shell gas station on George Bush Drive. The restaurant moved into its current location in a strip of businesses on George Bush Drive in September 2017.