Good Bull BBQ announces it’s closing again

Good Bull BBQ announced Monday that the barbecue restaurant is shutting its doors for good.

The restaurant closed last week because of issues with a walk-in cooler. Restaurant officials said in a Twitter post Monday that the issue was worse than anticipated and that the restaurant will be unable to reopen.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years,” the restaurant management wrote in a Twitter post. “We’ve been blessed by our regulars, many of y’all turned into our friends. We are thankful for our time in Aggieland. Hopefully our paths will cross in the future.”

Good Bull BBQ closed in May before reopening in September under a new owner. The restaurant, which is on George Bush Drive across from Kyle Field, opened in 2016, catering from a prep kitchen. A food truck was launched in January 2017 before moving into the location on George Bush Drive in September 2017.