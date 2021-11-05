Go Red for Women continues awareness, fundraising for heart disease

Beyond the frightening statistic, Hatcher said women are less likely to receive CPR from a bystander, while changes to women’s bodies and mental health can impact heart health as well. She also cited statistics that heart disease is the top killer of new moms and that women face a higher risk of stroke, especially among Blacks.

“The Go Red for Women movement and the American Heart Association will ensure that all women are aware, help women take charge of their life and remove the barriers when they face to go get help,” Hatcher said. “… We want to make sure that our mothers, our grandmothers, our aunts, our daughters, our sisters and our friends are able to watch life’s most precious moments beside us and with us.”

Ruffino encouraged everyone to learn more about the symptoms and listen to their bodies, saying her two main symptoms were fatigue and shortness of breath, both of which she credited to being overworked and overweight. This is why she said it can be a hidden disease because women can give other reasons for their symptoms.

It was her support system that convinced Ruffino to meet with a doctor.