Go Red for Women continues awareness, fundraising for heart disease

Red was the prominent color in the Hilton College Station and Conference Center on Thursday as the American Heart Association’s Brazos Valley Go Red for Women luncheon returned with an in-person event.
The event, which is typically held annually but had to pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, raises money for heart disease research and awareness about heart disease, especially among women.
Cherry Ruffino, local realtor, luncheon chair and heart disease survivor, said she is alive because of research events like Thursday’s luncheon help fund.
Diagnosed with cardiomyopathy in 1996, Ruffino said she was headed for a heart transplant when doctors found a device that was not yet FDA approved they could try. Five batteries later, and Ruffino says she’s been able to live a long, full life.
Ruffino continues to have some issues and passes out occasionally, but the research has led to information and treatments that did not exist 25 years ago when she was diagnosed, she said.
Ruffino’s friend and master of ceremonies for the luncheon, Mary Mike Hatcher, said one of every three women will die from cardiovascular disease, claiming a woman’s life every 80 seconds, according to the American Heart Association.
“Our hope is that each of you leave here today feeling more informed, empowered and inspired to take action and raise your voice about the life-saving message of Go Red for Women,” Hatcher said. “Share that information with your families and friends; it could save their life.”
Beyond the frightening statistic, Hatcher said women are less likely to receive CPR from a bystander, while changes to women’s bodies and mental health can impact heart health as well. She also cited statistics that heart disease is the top killer of new moms and that women face a higher risk of stroke, especially among Blacks.
“The Go Red for Women movement and the American Heart Association will ensure that all women are aware, help women take charge of their life and remove the barriers when they face to go get help,” Hatcher said. “… We want to make sure that our mothers, our grandmothers, our aunts, our daughters, our sisters and our friends are able to watch life’s most precious moments beside us and with us.”
Ruffino encouraged everyone to learn more about the symptoms and listen to their bodies, saying her two main symptoms were fatigue and shortness of breath, both of which she credited to being overworked and overweight. This is why she said it can be a hidden disease because women can give other reasons for their symptoms.
It was her support system that convinced Ruffino to meet with a doctor.
Kathy Williams, who works with Ruffino as a closing coordinator, said she is excited Ruffino could be a part of this year’s event and said it is close to her heart because, in addition to her relationship with Ruffino, heart disease is prominent in her own family also.
“It’s a very important event to bring awareness back,” she said. “So many times we get distracted with everything else going on, so heart disease is a very important, so to bring the awareness back around to everyone is a great thing.”
Stephanie Rahman, marketing and sales manager with Ruffino, said she hopes people realize how common heart disease is, especially among women, and understand that a heart disease diagnosis does not have to mean being held back in life.
Keynote speaker Sally Baskey encouraged everyone, no matter what was happening in their lives, to “self-medicate” with laughter, which she called her “drug of choice.”
“We are here to remember how to take care of our bodies, to listen to the signs and to do things for heart health,” she said, “and I’m here to tell you that you’re holding in the palm of your hand a coping mechanism called a sense of humor, but life has gotten so serious, we’re forgetting how to use it.”
Baskey called crying her physical therapy, encouraging people to both laugh and cry.
“When you think you need to cry, you probably do, so you should cry,” she said. “Have your pity party, but give yourself permission to laugh again. And that’s what we forget to do. We all know people who say, ‘Why laugh?’ I say ‘Why not laugh?’”
That laughter includes laughing at yourself, Baskey said.
“I don’t know what it is you’ve got to face when you leave here today, but know this, good or bad, TTWP, this too will pass,” she said. “And remember this healing power of humor. Remember to laugh at yourself, remember to think funny.”
To help mark the day, internationally recognized speed painter Ange Hillz created a portrait of Wonder Woman in 8 minutes and donated it to the organization before the end of the event.
“They told me the event was about women, and the only thing that came to my mind right away was to paint Wonder Woman,” he said. “I feel like it’s something that represents all women; you guys can do it all. You have the gifts to manage anything that’s possible, and that’s how I came up with it.”
The Rwanda-born, Houston-based artist said he gets energy from the crowd as he gets “in the zone” and enjoys seeing the audience’s reaction.
Having worked with many top celebrities, Hillz said, the Brazos Valley Go Red for Women is at the top of his list because of the work they are doing.
The event’s silent auction will continue online until 5 p.m. Friday.