Girl Scouts add online, contactless options for ordering cookies

Girl Scouts cookie sales are underway, and the coronavirus pandemic means there are more contactless and virtual ways to order.
People can get Girl Scout cookies through the food delivery apps Favor and Grubhub, which operate with a contactless delivery system.
Cookie sales on the food delivery services will be offered on weekends only. Grubhub has specific hours set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a press release.
Local Girl Scouts are fulfilling the orders, but a Favor or Grubhub driver will deliver the cookies.
“They’re booths that you don’t really see,” said Ginny Ford, communications engagement lead for Girl Scouts of Central Texas. Local troops take two-hour segments fulfilling Favor and Grubhub orders while they are offered on each app.
Just like a traditional booth, she said, the members fulfilling Favor and Grubhub orders will be able to keep 100% of the money brought in from their cookie sales. People ordering cookies through either company might have to pay an additional charge, but there are no fees imposed on the Girl Scouts fulfilling the orders.
Traditional cookie booths and door-to-door sales are continuing with safety protocols in place, such as wearing masks and social distancing when possible, Ford said. People can find booth locations by entering their ZIP code on the Girl Scouts of Central Texas website.
Additionally, some troop members have door hangers they can distribute to allow for contactless door-to-door sales, and the local council’s website has a form where people can request a local Girl Scout to contact them with information about purchasing cookies.
Other members are turning to social media to sell to their friends and set up virtual booths.
Rather than thinking if cookie sales could take place, Ford said, it was a question of how they could do it while maintaining the safety of the Girl Scouts, volunteers and the general community.
“The Girl Scout cookie program is absolutely massive,” she said. “The girls love it; the community loves it. It is how many of our girls fund their way through Girl Scouts, so it is an incredibly important aspect of the Girl Scout leadership program, and we wanted the girls to be able to sell cookies.”
Just as businesses are trying to figure out how to deliver their products and services safely, local Girl Scout members have to do the same, Ford said.
“Our girls have absolutely learned how to think outside the box,” she said. “They have been presented, just like the rest of the community has, with a huge challenge.”
They, like others in the community, have had to adjust how they live, work and learn and have developed a resiliency, she said. Rather than asking what they cannot do, she said, the Girl Scouts of Central Texas council has started asking what they can do and how they can do it.
“Our girls have stepped up. They’ve just really stepped up, and they’re taking it and running with it,” she said.
All of the money collected through cookie sales stay in the local troop.
Looking ahead, Ford said, she expects many of the new sales tactics and online programming to continue beyond the coronavirus pandemic.
Cookie sales began Jan. 20 and will continue through Feb. 28. For more information about cookie sales, booth locations or to request cookies, go to gsctx.org/cookies.