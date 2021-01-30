Girl Scouts add online, contactless options for ordering cookies

Additionally, some troop members have door hangers they can distribute to allow for contactless door-to-door sales, and the local council’s website has a form where people can request a local Girl Scout to contact them with information about purchasing cookies.

Other members are turning to social media to sell to their friends and set up virtual booths.

Rather than thinking if cookie sales could take place, Ford said, it was a question of how they could do it while maintaining the safety of the Girl Scouts, volunteers and the general community.

“The Girl Scout cookie program is absolutely massive,” she said. “The girls love it; the community loves it. It is how many of our girls fund their way through Girl Scouts, so it is an incredibly important aspect of the Girl Scout leadership program, and we wanted the girls to be able to sell cookies.”

Just as businesses are trying to figure out how to deliver their products and services safely, local Girl Scout members have to do the same, Ford said.

“Our girls have absolutely learned how to think outside the box,” she said. “They have been presented, just like the rest of the community has, with a huge challenge.”