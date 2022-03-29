Ginger Carrabine named Bryan school district superintendent

The Bryan school board voted unanimously during a Monday meeting to name Ginger Carrabine the district's new superintendent.

Carrabine has been serving as interim superintendent since Sept. 23, following the resignation of Christie Whitbeck, who returned to the Fort Bend school district to serve as superintendent.

Carrabine, who moved to the Bryan school district from the Fort Bend school district in 2017 to serve as chief of staff under Whitbeck, was named the lone finalist for the job last month.

She started her career in education as a first grade teacher and has served as assistant principal, principal, executive director of curriculum and instruction, executive director or strategic planning and deputy superintendent.