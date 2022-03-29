 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ginger Carrabine named Bryan school district superintendent

  • 0
Ginger Carrabine

Carrabine

The Bryan school board voted unanimously during a Monday meeting to name Ginger Carrabine the district's new superintendent.

Carrabine has been serving as interim superintendent since Sept. 23, following the resignation of Christie Whitbeck, who returned to the Fort Bend school district to serve as superintendent.

Carrabine, who moved to the Bryan school district from the Fort Bend school district in 2017 to serve as chief of staff under Whitbeck, was named the lone finalist for the job last month.

She started her career in education as a first grade teacher and has served as assistant principal, principal, executive director of curriculum and instruction, executive director or strategic planning and deputy superintendent.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert