Terrance Moore, a 39-year-old man from Giddings, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Brazos County judge last Wednesday after he was convicted in January of assault-family violence strangulation with a prior conviction by a Brazos County jury, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

The conviction stems from an incident in May 2017 when Bryan police were called to the 700 block of Suncrest Street for a disturbance. Police said a neighbor called 911 to report a woman and children screaming. Police said officers found the victim in the front yard and she told them she was strangled and that the suspect, later identified as Moore, fled. The victim then passed out, police said.

After the victim regained consciousness, police said she told officers she was in a dating relationship with Moore and that he lived across the street from her. The victim said she was doing laundry in her backyard when Moore came over. She told her daughters to let him in the house and when the door opened, he ran through the house and attacked her in the backyard, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. The victim said she fell to the ground and Moore got on top of here and began to strangle her. She told police Moore said “you aren’t leaving me” and “you are going to die in front of your kids.”

During the incident, the victim told police she lost consciousness multiple times and that her daughters tried to intervene, a distraction that allowed her to regain consciousness and tell her daughters to call the police, according to the DA’s office. But when they tried to use a tablet to call for help, Moore took it and fled the scene.

Five officers from four agencies testified during a punishment hearing about Moore’s previous criminal history and other previous charges, as Moore has previous convictions in Brazos and Lee counties, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.