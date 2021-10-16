Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station imploded

The Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station in Burleson County was imploded Friday morning by Charah Solutions.
The implosion was part of the previously announced shutdown and decommissioning of the coal power plant to remediate the site for future work on the landfill and ash ponds.
“It went perfect,” Charah Solutions Project Manager Mike Dunn said of the implosion. “Everything fell exactly where we planned for it to. Nothing fell that wasn’t supposed to.”
David Towns hit the detonator button for the implosion. Towns was one of the longest-serving TMPA employees. He helped build the plant and worked there for 35 years, according to Dunn. Towns is now part of the Gibbons Creek Environmental Redevelopment Team.
The Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station and Reservoir was sold back in February to Charah Solutions, which is a Kentucky-based environmental remediation company. The coal mine was operational from 1982 until 1996 when the Texas Municipal Power Association shut it down and began importing coal from Wyoming, according to the TMPA website.
In July, Scott Reschly, Charah Solutions’ Senior Vice President of Operations, told The Eagle that work to remediate the ash ponds will continue for the next year while the landfills will take about 2.5 years to complete.
Charah Solutions has plans to redevelop the property and Dunn said the company is seeking out the highest and best use for the property that benefits the community and the tax base. No plans are final yet, but Charah Solutions said in a release that there are a number of options, including using the existing transmission system and re-using the rail system.
“We’re still pursuing a lot of different options from a redevelopment standpoint and not all of those options have been fully vetted out, but they all include things that focus on maximizing the value of the reservoir and the asset that it is,” Reschly said. “Then also maximizing the value of the switchyard, which provides an ability for a company or a utility or another entity to either produce energy generation, such as renewable energy, and export it on the grid. Or it allows maybe a large consumer of energy to come in and use the switchyard as a way to consume energy as part of their industrial process or facilities.”