Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station imploded

“We’re still pursuing a lot of different options from a redevelopment standpoint and not all of those options have been fully vetted out, but they all include things that focus on maximizing the value of the reservoir and the asset that it is,” Reschly said. “Then also maximizing the value of the switchyard, which provides an ability for a company or a utility or another entity to either produce energy generation, such as renewable energy, and export it on the grid. Or it allows maybe a large consumer of energy to come in and use the switchyard as a way to consume energy as part of their industrial process or facilities.”