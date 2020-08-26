 Skip to main content
Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station agreement terminated
The Texas Municipal Power Agency, composed of the cities of Bryan, Denton, Garland and Greenville, have filed a letter with the Texas Public Utility Commission to terminate an agreement that would connect the Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station to the grid.

The letter, dated Monday, states the agreement was terminated effective Aug. 21. Gibbons Creek last ran in 2018, TMPA General Manager Bob Kahn said in a previous Eagle story, with TMPA deciding in 2019 to stop using the Grimes County coal-powered plant all together as gas prices dropped, making it difficult for a coal plant to compete.

In July, the TMPA and a potential buyer were in negotiations. Two petitions against reopening the plant garnered more than 1,700 signatures within less than a month.

