Gibbons Creek power plant to be sold, decommissioned

While GCERG’s plans for site redevelopment do not include restarting the coal plant, they do include “renewable energy, agricultural, commercial or industrial redevelopment opportunities.” The release said that the Gibbons Creek Reservoir RV Park and campground will continue to operate.

The Thursday announcement comes after TMPA had been negotiating with a buyer over the summer, who had been rumored to want to restart the plant. The coal plant had shown up on the state’s electricity grid manager Generator Interconnection Status Report with an in-service date of Nov. 1, meaning that it had been expected to be commercially operable by that date. At the end of August, the Sierra Club published an article stating that the interconnection agreement had been terminated.