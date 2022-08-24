Giammalva announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, At Large Place 6

Patrick Giammalva announced his candidacy Tuesday for the Bryan City Council, At Large Place 6 seat, and if elected, said he hopes to look into bettering how the city of Bryan government operates.
“I am a property owner and a citizen of Bryan, I am a disgruntled property owner and citizen of Bryan, and I have been for several years simply because of the way the city of Bryan operates and they spend money. … Everything revolves around poor management and spending millions and millions of dollars on their pet projects,” he said. “The city council should tell the city manager and the city staff what needs to be done and what should be done and what the citizens want, and in the case of Bryan it is opposite. The city manager tells the city council what he wants done and what everything gets done and this and that, and they all agree to it.”
Giammalva is retired after working in the carpet cleaning industry and as a developer. He said he volunteers his time cleaning up streets, neighborhoods and parks in Bryan. He also ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2019.
People are also reading…
If elected, he said he would like to see the Country Club Lake be “well maintained and taken care of for the citizens of Bryan.”
“Now they have Big Shots Golf and Legends Event Center and they still haven’t cleaned the lake out,” he said. “I talked to the contractor, that was a six-month job and it was just poor management.”
Bryan City Council member Buppy Simank is term limited from the position.
The general election is Nov. 8.
For information call 209-5002 or email mstratta@bryantx.gov.