Giammalva announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, At Large Place 6

“I am a property owner and a citizen of Bryan, I am a disgruntled property owner and citizen of Bryan, and I have been for several years simply because of the way the city of Bryan operates and they spend money. … Everything revolves around poor management and spending millions and millions of dollars on their pet projects,” he said. “The city council should tell the city manager and the city staff what needs to be done and what should be done and what the citizens want, and in the case of Bryan it is opposite. The city manager tells the city council what he wants done and what everything gets done and this and that, and they all agree to it.”