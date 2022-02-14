Getting through a pandemic that has no end date

Phase three — rehabilitation, getting our life back — is of course what we all seek. But it can set us up for a fall when the virus rears up, causing a holdup to our plans. As Rock describes it, “The closer you get to the vision of full rehabilitation, the more likely you are to rush and have another setback. This is because we tend to pick up the pace the closer we get to completing something. Seeing a finish line makes us run faster in every way, as well as feel more desperate for the end.”

Says Rock, “This prolonged period of psychic pain came from three deep psychological needs not being met.” Our needs for certainty, control and connectedness. The psychological need for control, or autonomy, “has plummeted with every new confusing piece of information about the virus. ... The absence of reliable patterns means it literally hurts when we’re not able to think more than a few days ahead.”

"Which brings us to our current stage — rehabilitation, which can be the most painful of all." He stresses that the most important takeaway in the rehab stage is to have patience. It "will take however long it will take." Rock believes that incremental progress is key to recovery.