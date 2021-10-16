Gessner Engineering hosts open house in former Bowie School

Gessner Engineering held an open house Friday for clients and community members to see the renovated space that had previously educated students as Bowie School.
Guests began in the cafeteria, which was once the school’s kitchen, and toured the building, stopping at the three businesses currently in the three-floor building and seeing pictures of what the building looked like after sitting vacant for more than two decades.
Johanna and Thomas Gessner and GVBM, LLC, closed on the building – located at 401 W 26th Street at the corner of S Sims Avenue and W 26th Street – on July 31, 2019, and the multi-use commercial space currently houses Gessner Engineering, Vaughn Construction and Bowie Barbershop with additional spaces available for lease.
Johanna Gessner, who moved to the Bryan-College Station area in 1994 from Brenham, said it was important to her to preserve the building as much as they could. When first beginning the process in 2019, she used the phrase “cautiously optimistic,” she said, because she knew there could be unforeseen challenges that might prevent the structure from being preserved.
While there were surprises, Gessner said, they were able to overcome them and complete the project, albeit over budget even with helpful grants from the city. She said those hiccups and challenges were worth it for the building, and it has now set the company’s standards for future offices and ventures.
“It’s a dream to see this still standing,” Suzan Apple said.
Apple, who attended the school in third grade in 1969-1970, drove up from Houston to tour the school with her younger sister. She said it brought tears to her eyes to see the renovations and how they kept some of the items that had been in the school, such as some desks, auditorium seats and wooden lockers.
“It brings a lot of childhood memories back from when I went to school here,” she said, pointing to the area of the school where the nurse’s office was and remembering the times she would lay on the metal cots when she felt bad.
One of the ways Gessner Engineering chose to honor the building’s past is by staging a classroom scene at the entrance of the second floor and incorporating pictures from former students and some of the salvaged items into the building’s decorations. The walls also showcased the disrepair the building was in when the Gessners first began the project.
Gessner said it was important to her to save what items they could and use them, saying schools are where students spend most of their waking hours.
“We tried to do the best we could to pay homage to the school, while making it a fully functioning office space,” she said. “I feel like we did a pretty good job of marrying the two things. You can kind of tell when you look at some hallways and stuff that it was a school, but then, of course, we put in a center elevator for ADA, the center stair for egress; that did not exist before.”
Rachael Altman, Carnegie History branch manager, said she cried and prayed over the school, hoping someone who could see the potential of the building and a reason for saving it would purchase it. She said she had anxiety about something so important to the community becoming a pile of rubble.
“I’m absolutely thrilled. I could not be happier about the outcome,” Altman said.
Altman, who helped Gessner with research on the school and finding pictures and other memorabilia, said she was worried about who would buy the building, if they would take care of it and if anything would happen in time to salvage the former school.
“It was so many cogs in a chain,” she said. “It was just a wonderful, wonderful miracle with everybody.”
Gessner thanked the city for grant money and being helpful throughout the process. She credited the team at Engel & Völkers Bryan College Station with beginning the project because she did not know about the building until it was mentioned over dinner. After seeing pictures, she knew she had to have it.
“I like the idea of something with character,” Gessner said. “I didn’t want to build a box. … I didn’t want to build a box because we work with architects, and we say we’re providing creative design. If I live in a box, it’s off brand.”
She said she hopes the project helps revitalization continue in the areas surrounding Downtown Bryan.
“Downtown has done a great job, and now this is like a block off of downtown, so if we could continue that, it’s good for the residents. People should realize that the City of Bryan is very business friendly,” she said. “That’s what I’m hoping because I want businesses to survive and thrive around here, and I’m hoping that it’ll bring people.”