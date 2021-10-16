Gessner Engineering hosts open house in former Bowie School

“It’s a dream to see this still standing,” Suzan Apple said.

Apple, who attended the school in third grade in 1969-1970, drove up from Houston to tour the school with her younger sister. She said it brought tears to her eyes to see the renovations and how they kept some of the items that had been in the school, such as some desks, auditorium seats and wooden lockers.

“It brings a lot of childhood memories back from when I went to school here,” she said, pointing to the area of the school where the nurse’s office was and remembering the times she would lay on the metal cots when she felt bad.

One of the ways Gessner Engineering chose to honor the building’s past is by staging a classroom scene at the entrance of the second floor and incorporating pictures from former students and some of the salvaged items into the building’s decorations. The walls also showcased the disrepair the building was in when the Gessners first began the project.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gessner said it was important to her to save what items they could and use them, saying schools are where students spend most of their waking hours.