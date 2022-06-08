George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum to host Bush Birthday Celebration

In honor of the late President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is hosting a free Bush Birthday Celebration for the couple Friday in the rotunda of the museum along George Bush Drive West in College Station.

“This is the first time we have held this celebration since 2019, but we have been celebrating their birthdays for many years in the rotunda,” Tracy Paine, director public programs with the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum said. “We will have have Blue Bell ice cream, Pepsi products, coffee, balloons and a show-stopping cake. We encourage people to wear pearls in honor of Barbara and crazy socks to celebrate the life of George.”

Barbara always wore three strands of pearls, while George was famous toward the end of his life for wearing crazy socks, she said. George would have turned 98 years old June 12 and Barbara would have turned 97 on Wednesday; and in celebration, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aggieland residents can gather to honor the Bush family.

After the museum was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Paine said it has been great to have the library and museum open again.

“It is good to have the public back and see families enjoying themselves,” she said. “It was really difficult for us a staff when we were closed for so long. It wasn’t our choice and it was hard for us to not be in the building and not be part of the community. When we were finally able to reopen it was a big relief for all of us, and to be able to have events again and welcome people back in the building was just awesome.”

People of all ages are invited to attend, with Paine saying more than 400 guests may show up this year. The last birthday celebration in 2019 was held a few months after George died.

“That [birthday celebration] was more of an emotional time, we had pictures of the two of them up; and previously in the year prior, Barbara died in April of 2018, so that June event was more about her and her life,” Paine said. “This year’s celebration is more about their legacy of public service and celebrating what they provided to us in the community.”

On Wednesday, Paine said members of her staff along with members of the Bush Library, the George and Barbara Bush Foundation and the Bush School, all came together for a “Bush Day of Service.”

“The service day honors the legacy of public service," Paine said. "[George] said several times ‘No good life can be defined without public service to others.’ Last year we started this the week of their birthdays and 40 of us volunteered at the food bank, and we are asking people to remember that it is important to give back and serve as you can.

“We don’t do very much together like that as staff members from different groups. But it [was] fun to get together with people that you don’t talk to as much and they still have the same mission in mind.”

During the birthday gathering, Paine said guests are welcome to tour the museum for a fee.

“The museum basically covers the last 100 years of American world history. [George] was a fighter pilot in World War II so we have a WWII exhibit,” she said. “He was involved in the oil industry and he was a congressman and then an ambassador of the United Nations, head of the Republican National Committee, liaison to China, head of the CIA, and then vice president and president. So we take you through all of that and then talk about what is happening in the world while he is doing those things, and of course we talk about Barbara Bush, too.”

To RSVP for the birthday event, visit eventbrite.com/e/bush-birthday-celebration-tickets-344321955237.

In addition to the birthday celebration, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is hosting numerous upcoming events including a Juneteenth celebration, a summer film series, history summer camp, Bill of Rights workshop for elementary and secondary educators and a Nelson Mandela exhibit.

For more information, visit bush41.org/events.

