George & Barbara Bush Foundation names new CEO

Angerholzer, 43, recently served as executive vice president of the Institute of International Education, a New York nonprofit global education organization. Prior to that, Angerholzer worked as president and CEO of the Center for the Study of the Presidency & Congress in Washington, D.C from 2012 to 2017.

The Bush Foundation announced in June that Andy Card had agreed to serve as interim CEO during a nationwide search for someone to succeed the outgoing David Jones. Angerholzer is the sixth person to lead the organization since its inception in 1991.

“I am looking forward to moving to College Station as soon as possible but, in the meantime, I have a lot of listening and learning to do,” Angerholzer said in a press release. “Despite the challenges of this COVID environment, I look forward to connecting and consulting with as many friends of the Bush Foundation as I can reach. Let me quickly add that, like so many, I have the utmost respect and admiration for the President and Mrs. Bush — and fully recognize I am being entrusted with a very precious and special legacy that, if harnessed properly, will continue to inspire our fellow citizens of all ages.”