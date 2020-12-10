George & Barbara Bush Foundation names new CEO

The George & Barbara Bush Foundation announced Thursday it has named Maxmillian Angerholzer III as its new CEO following a five-month, nationwide search.
According to a foundation press release, Angerholzer will assume his new duties today, taking over from interim CEO Andy Card.
Angerholzer, 43, recently served as executive vice president of the Institute of International Education, a New York nonprofit global education organization. Prior to that, Angerholzer worked as president and CEO of the Center for the Study of the Presidency & Congress in Washington, D.C from 2012 to 2017.
The Bush Foundation announced in June that Andy Card had agreed to serve as interim CEO during a nationwide search for someone to succeed the outgoing David Jones. Angerholzer is the sixth person to lead the organization since its inception in 1991.
“I am looking forward to moving to College Station as soon as possible but, in the meantime, I have a lot of listening and learning to do,” Angerholzer said in a press release. “Despite the challenges of this COVID environment, I look forward to connecting and consulting with as many friends of the Bush Foundation as I can reach. Let me quickly add that, like so many, I have the utmost respect and admiration for the President and Mrs. Bush — and fully recognize I am being entrusted with a very precious and special legacy that, if harnessed properly, will continue to inspire our fellow citizens of all ages.”
Alexander “Hap” Ellis, president of the Bush Foundation board, expressed gratitude for Card’s interim service in a statement that also articulated excitement for Angerholzer’s forthcoming tenure.
“In this nationwide search, our organization had two key priorities,” said. “First, we wanted a proven leader who understood the special relationship the Bushes enjoyed with Texas A&M, and was committed to making that vital partnership even stronger. And second, we wanted someone with a servant’s heart — who shares the same passion for ‘service to others’ that both George and Barbara Bush exemplified throughout their meaningful lives.”
To learn more about the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, visit https://www.georgeandbarbarabush.org.
