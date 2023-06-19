Esteban Gonzalez holds two jobs in town: he’s a bagger at H-E-B and a line cook at Star Cinema Grill.

Soon, the 17-year-old A&M Consolidated High School graduate will be off to Austin to begin college at the University of Texas in hopes of pursuing a career in the tech industry. He was born in 2005, just two years before the advent of the iPhone, and grew up in the digital age.

Technology has encapsulated Gonzalez’s generation — Gen Z, people born between 1997 and 2012. This generation makes up around 30% of the world’s current population and will make up over a quarter of the workforce by 2025, according to World Economic Forum.

Yet, Gen Zers are met with mixed feelings as they begin to enter the workforce at larger volumes with older generations, notably Baby Boomers, on the way out and further rise of technology on the way in.

“I know there’s a lot of thoughts and opinions on Gen Z workers that we’re seen as lazy or unmotivated, but I don’t think that’s true,” Gonzalez said. “I think it’s just the changing of the times. People are used to old-fashioned hard work. You go to work, you get your hands dirty, you get it done. But in a changing world, we have changing environments and technology. People in general are starting to adapt more to that.”

A growing demographic

Katherine Kleemann is the franchise owner of Spherion’s offices in Bryan-College Station, Brenham, Conroe and The Woodlands. The recruiting company places talent across a number of industries.

In January, Kleemann gave a presentation about the current state of the local workforce at the B-CS Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Economic Outlook Conference and noted the median age in Brazos County is 26.8, which is just over the cusp of the Gen Z cut off. The median age in Texas is 34.9, and 38.1 nationwide.

The significant difference within Brazos County isn’t too odd when considering Texas A&M University’s undergraduate student population for its flagship College Station campus was 54,502 in fall 2022 and Blinn College had 9,661 students at its Bryan campus and RELLIS that semester.

Bryan-College Station is a melting pot of generations, according to Jia Wang, an associate professor at A&M’s adult education and human resource development program.

“With this generation, you really have to become more personal and more patient,” Wang said. “I think our area is a wonderful experiment. I think College Station and Bryan is a great lab for working with different generations, and Gen Z in particular, because of the large population we have at the university.”

Gen Z is also the most diverse generation to date. According to a Pew Research Study in May 2020, only 52% of Gen Z was white, 25% was Hispanic, 14% Black, 6% Asian and 5% were another race or two or more races.

“We know they are the most diverse population of our workforce,” Kleemann said. “They really want to work to give back ... their motivation is not the same motivation as your Gen Xers and Baby Boomers, which were work for loyalty, work for stability, work becomes who I am. It can become that for Gen Z, but it’s really extrinsic, [it's] I want to go and be employed somewhere that feels more tied to how they’re giving back and how they’re involved in the community and what they’re doing bigger than bottom line."

Non-traditional workstyle

Work-life balance is a top consideration among Gen Z when choosing an employer, followed by learning and development opportunities and pay, according to a 2023 Gen Z and Millennial survey by Deloitte.

The survey showed Gen Z’s hybrid/remote work patterns increased from 36% prior to the COVID-19 pandemic to 61% in 2023, and 77% of Gen Z in hybrid/remote roles said they would consider moving jobs if their employer asked them to work on-site full-time.

Wang noted she grew up in an environment that if one’s boss was in the office, in-person attendance was expected. For this generation, working has become more flexible.

“I have to be gone at 4 o’clock because I have other obligations, but I’m going to pick up the work tonight,” Wang said of Gen Z. “How do we see and manage them in a non-traditional way and give them that flexibility?”

Although Deloitte’s survey showed working hybrid/remote enables better work-life balance, saves money and drives greater productivity, it also makes connecting with colleagues and opportunities for mentorship more difficult.

After talking with Gen Z workers and A&M students, Kleemann said they’re realizing fully remote is more challenging on career development, which has created a push for hybrid roles.

“They did realize for a couple of years they missed out,” Kleemann said. “The camaraderie of the first job is harder when you’re fully remote. The mimicking of your boss and understanding the nuances of your boss were harder.”

Still, some Gen Zers, like Gonzalez, prefer in-person work. He noted he knows some in his generation will take advantage of working from home, though, thanks to technology.

“I think it’s a great thing we have the ability to talk online now and not have to meet up in person,” Gonzalez said. “That communication is great.”

Different set of preferences

While older generations are more enticed by pay, Deloitte’s survey showed Gen Z is more concerned with ethics and values.

“I think historically we think if we give you more pay, more money, you will stay, but interestingly for Gen Z, money compensation’s really not their biggest motivator,” Wang said. “We have all kinds of studies [that show] the opportunities for learning and growing, the growth opportunity is really valued.”

A&M junior Jack Corrales is studying accounting in business honors and serves as president of A&M’s Business Student Council. He explained when his peers start looking at employment, they look at an employer’s causes or values.

“Now, in the digital age we live in, everything is kind of out in the open or will eventually be out in the open about what companies are doing and the things that they’re involved in,” Corrales said. “So, when people associate from a personal and professional standpoint with a certain place they’re working at, they definitely want it to be a place that they feel like they’re comfortable working at from a moral standpoint.”

This generation is causing businesses to be more forward thinking and live out their mission, vision and values, Kleemann added.

“Gen Z isn’t going to buy until they really research it,” she said. “They buy through trust and they’re only going to work for a place that not just this company put it on their website, but other people say, it’s not just on their website but they’re actually living out this value every single day.”

Growing gig economy

Part of Kleemann’s January presentation detailed how Gen Z has influenced the workforce, especially in what is known as the “gig economy” where workers focus on freelance or short-term contracts for work instead of full-time employment.

According to Kleemann’s presentation, 49% of Americans ages 18 to 35 have a side gig, including 20% with three or more, with ridesharing being the most common. Side gigs provide an extra monthly income of $483 with people spending on average 13 hours per week on said side gigs.

“They control when they enter and exit the labor force,” Kleemann said. “And instead of it being by the semester or the year, it’s by the hour or the day when they turn on an app on their phone. I think that goes right along with their desire, they exude the control over their work and their time and their financial success and they’re comfortable being entrepreneurs or contractors in ways that maybe other generations haven’t.”

One growing area of non-traditional income among Gen Z is social media influencers and content creators.

HigherVisibility reported in August 2022 that 1 in 4 of the Gen Z generation planned to become a social media influencer. A 2022 Pew Research study showed 72% of people ages 18 to 29, most of whom are in Gen Z, follow influencers or content creators on social media.

“There’s something worthwhile being an influencer,” Gonzalez said. “You have a lot of people listen to you, a lot of power, a lot of control, a lot of influence. People use that to make a positive change, but I feel like that shouldn’t be the only thing to motivate people to be that.”

Generational challenges

The digital age has been beneficial for Gen Z in a number of ways, but Corrales said one obstacle for prospective Gen Z workers is separating oneself from other applicants.

“These systems just get so many applications that if you’re not taking steps to reach out to recruiters or find some kind of connection with the company or go to an information or apply through an A&M-specific link, like through Hire Aggies, it’s really easy for your application to get lost and you won’t hear back until now,” Corrales said.

Growing up in the digital age also has allowed Gen Z to have access to endless information in the palm of their hand, but Kleemann said getting them comfortable with not knowing things is something she said she hears from employers.

“We also are seeing a little bit of they are very used to finding answers to all of their questions at their fingertips, so when they are in a job where they’re put in a conversation where they can’t find the answer right there, they have to be comfortable in that unknowing moment,” Kleemann said.

Nonetheless, Kleemann said the Gen Z worker is driven, even if their definition of success is different than previous generations. According to Gonzalez, college is still a traditional path that has become part of life. Pew Research said Gen Z is on track to be the best-educated generation yet. Gonzalez himself is expected to be transferred to work at an H-E-B in Austin once he moves.

“People have an idea of what they want to get into,” Gonzalez said, “but in terms of how they’re going to get there in their college years, I feel like a lot of people don’t know how they’re going to get there.”