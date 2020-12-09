Gate 12 Bar and Grill at Easterwood Airport merges owner Cody Whitten’s love of food and flight

Patrons at the forthcoming Gate 12 Bar and Grill can watch airplanes of various kinds come and go on Easterwood Airport runways and taxiways — a dream of aircraft fan and restaurant owner Cody Whitten.

“It’s really cool for an aviation enthusiast to come out here and see this,” Whitten said Tuesday afternoon, gesturing toward aircraft on the move during an interview with The Eagle. As part of the lead-up to Gate 12’s Thursday opening, Whitten has posted short videos of various aircraft on Facebook; he noted Tuesday that the sounds of roaring engines can be heard from inside the dining areas.

Whitten has family members who are pilots but is not one himself — though he has taken lessons in the past.

“I grew up in a crop-dusting business in Snook — my dad’s business,” Whitten said.

Gate 12 is in the old General Aviation Terminal, south and east of McKenzie Terminal. Whitten said the idea for the restaurant came out of conversations with “old Ags” at the start of 2019; he said many in the community have wanted a restaurant next to Easterwood Airport.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}