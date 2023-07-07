In late June 2022, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Bryan-College Station was just shy of $1.50 more than the current average of $3.08, according to data from GasBuddy.com.

Even though the price of gas has fallen a considerable amount, and regional prices have remained around 30 cents cheaper than the U.S. average, local prices can still vary drastically by as much as 50 cents depending on where it is sold.

Brazos County resident Brian Dieter, who was filling up his two-tone late 1980s Ford F-150 at Walmart on Friday, said when gas prices are high it can tighten people’s budgets and cause them to have to cut back on certain luxuries or other essentials.

“It’s a blessing to have it a little bit lower, for sure,” Dieter said. “[Higher prices] just take money from somewhere else [and] put it in the gas tank, because you’ve got to have gas.”

With how drastically different prices can be from place to place, Dieter said he usually goes to locations like Walmart for savings and convenience.

“I live about 30 miles away, so when I come to town I get [gas] here [while] my wife is at Walmart shopping,” Dieter said. “I get gas at other places also, but when I need it, that’s just because of the cheaper gas.”

A wide variety of elements go into deciding the daily, and sometimes hourly, price changes, AAA Senior Public Affairs Specialist Daniel Armbruster said.

“Retailers are free to set the price where they see fit and usually that’s done based on what they paid for it,” Armbruster said. “For the most part, convenience stores don’t really make a profit off of selling fuel. … Usually, more of their profit is based on concession sales like food, candy [and] soda.”

This is also true for large retailers such as Walmart or H-E-B, Armbruster said, and while he said he does not have insight into any specific companies, it is likely that they, and retailers like them, negotiate a more competitive price to entice more patrons into their stores.

“They’re probably going to be able to buy more in bulk,” Armbruster said. “They probably have more connections with suppliers [and] therefore they may be able to work out a better price.”

Armbruster said that the price discrepancy between two gas stations does not mean that one location has a higher quality fuel than the other, and the cheapest gas is often fine for most cars unless they specifically call for an alternative.

“Different blends might have subtle differences in certain detergents,” Armbruster said. “The only reason to purchase that is if your vehicle requires it … Generally speaking, you can go with 87.”

Gas stations around universities like Texas A&M often have a captive audience and fewer competitors which can lead to less focus on competitive gas prices, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Competition is certainly a very powerful force,” De Haan said. “It sounds very simple, you kind of follow what your competitor is charging. If your competitors are directly across the street you’re going to follow more carefully. Whereas [with] a competitor 5 or 10 miles away, you may not be competing as vigorously.”

Another reason for price differences within the same region, De Haan said, is that stations might use different wholesalers even if they are using the same “rack,” or distribution center.

“These racks and the wholesalers selling at them kind of follow the futures market to determine the price,” De Haan said. “There may be some wholesalers that may be very low at a given rack and there’s some that may be higher. It kind of depends on how much supply they each have. … Even at the local rack, the pricing between suppliers can vary by five, ten cents a gallon.”

While prices will always continue to fluctuate day to day, Armbruster said the price should not reach the height of last year anytime this summer unless something highly disruptive were to happen to the global markets.

“Russia invaded Ukraine last year and that of course caused a lot of the West to respond with sanctions against Russia,” Armbruster said. “It disrupted the global supply of oil. When you break down a gallon of gas, 50 to 60 percent of that gallon is going to be crude and the cost of crude oil associated with it.”

The market is truly impossible to predict, Armbruster said, and foreign interest could always cause prices to go higher.

“We’re just not in that same geopolitical situation like we were a year ago,” Armbruster said. “Saudi Arabia and Russia are working together to try to get oil prices back up if you will, and cutting back on production which will now go into August. That, at least initially, has caused crude prices to increase slightly.”