Games scheduled for 2022 at Travis Fields in Bryan as construction nears completion

Construction of three new turf baseball and softball fields at Travis Fields in Bryan is scheduled to be completed in mid-December and the complex is already booked with tournaments from February to June 2022.

The trio of turf fields, which can service baseball and softball games, also will be the home of Bryan United Little League. RCI Sports Management Solutions will manage the fields after entering into an agreement with the City of Bryan.

Scott Hillier, RCI’s Director of Operations, said RCI’s involvement with managing the fields is designed to drive sports tourism and serve the local community.

USSSA Baseball, one of the nation’s largest tournament baseball organizations, is slated to host 10 tournaments at Travis Fields in 2022. These 10 tournaments will be held from February to June 2022 with the potential for more to come in fall 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s been great to have them in early and it shows what a premier facility can bring to the area,” Hillier said. “As soon as people find out it’s going to be all turf, it’s adding to the good facilities that are already in the area, this is just providing a whole new level for them and bringing a bunch of new business to the area.”