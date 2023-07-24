The College Station City Council passed a resolution of support at its July 13 meeting for the College Station Parks Foundation to raise private funds to build three covered tennis courts on city-owned land at Bee Creek Park.

The covered courts would be located in the open field behind the four existing tennis courts at Bee Creek Park, next to Adamson’s Lagoon Pool and in front of the park’s two softball fields.

This is the first proposal from the College Station Parks Foundation, a newly formed nonprofit organization with a mission to create a private-public partnership with the city and its parks and recreation department to support and enhance the city’s 56 developed parks.

There are around 20,000 people in College Station who play the sport, according to David White who serves as president and CEO of the College Station Parks Foundation.

Although an exact cost and timeline for completion have yet to be determined, White said he expects the project to cost north of $1 million and hopes the facility is in place or on its way to completion by the end of 2024.

“My board felt this was a great addition to Bee Creek Park, so we reached out and wanted to help them,” White said.

At the July 13 meeting, Jean-Louis Briaud, local resident and tennis player, said he and his wife would donate $500,000 to the project. White said he hopes the foundation can make a big push to garner more community support over the next two to three months to further the process. He told the city council he’s also spoken with local tennis players about receiving a grant from the United States Tennis Association.

“We could not have asked for a better start,” White said. “The tennis community was behind it. I have visited with a lot of individuals that I would consider are avid tennis players who would really benefit from these tennis courts and they were behind it, not only with their support, but their finances. And then you get Dr. Jean-Louis who comes up with this amount. We have just fast-forwarded the clock six to eight months with that contribution to get this thing built. We’re well on our way right now.”

Bee Creek Park currently has four outdoor tennis courts that will be renovated with new playing surfaces, court lighting, fencing, netting and windscreens, after College Station voters passed the project as part of last November’s $90.4 million bond. White said selecting Bee Creek Park as the site for the new project made sense with the existing courts being refurbished and adjacent city-owned land available.

Adding three covered courts would create the largest tennis facility in College Station. White told council members that would allow for the possibility of hosting tournaments and provide positive economic impact for the city. White noted the foundation has presented its proposal to the city’s parks and recreation board and gained its full support.

Although the courts would be covered, they wouldn’t be air-conditioned. Briaud told council members an air-conditioned project would be 10 times the cost. He noted this project would be similar to the indoor tennis courts at Austin’s Colony in Bryan and would have windscreens instead of solid walls.

The proposed courts at Bee Creek Park would be open to the public, White said. If there is a membership program, which is yet to be determined, White said members would only have the court reserved at certain times of the day to play.

“This tennis court is open to the citizens of College Station and anyone who wants to play are more than welcome to come to that tennis court and play,” White said.

When asked by councilman William Wright if pickleball lines would be added to the proposed project, White said no. Wright also stated he is a fan of the College Station Parks Foundation.

“I think it gives an avenue for citizens who love this city to be able to put their money into the city without necessarily giving it right to the governmental organization and it can go toward projects such as this,” Wright said.

The city council unanimously approved the resolution to support the project.

“Now you really have to go to work,” councilman Dennis Maloney said.