Fundraiser aims to provide meat for Aggies

Community members have a chance to get involved in reducing food insecurity and advancing educational opportunities for Texas A&M students through a new fundraiser.

The effort is made possible through a collaboration between the Texas A&M Meat Science and Technology Association (MSTA), A&M’s Rosenthal Meat Science and Technology Center, the school’s on-campus food pantry The 12th Can and Amarillo-based nonprofit Cactus Cares. As of Saturday afternoon, $656 has been raised. The campaign runs until May 21.

An ongoing partnership between the entities was announced around the end of last year. Through working together, the 12th Can for the first time is able to distribute frozen beef to A&M faculty, staff and students who visit its pantry. Since then, 12th Can Executive Director Kelly Villarreal said, her organization has distributed 1,036 pounds of frozen beef.

“Coming to a food pantry, I don’t think you expect to get proteins like meat outside of what’s canned,” Villarreal said. “So being able to get fresh ground beef for them has been amazing and a nice surprise. [Recipients] love being able to come to the pantry and get this resource.”

