Fundraiser aims to provide meat for Aggies

Community members have a chance to get involved in reducing food insecurity and advancing educational opportunities for Texas A&M students through a new fundraiser.
The effort is made possible through a collaboration between the Texas A&M Meat Science and Technology Association (MSTA), A&M’s Rosenthal Meat Science and Technology Center, the school’s on-campus food pantry The 12th Can and Amarillo-based nonprofit Cactus Cares. As of Saturday afternoon, $656 has been raised. The campaign runs until May 21.
An ongoing partnership between the entities was announced around the end of last year. Through working together, the 12th Can for the first time is able to distribute frozen beef to A&M faculty, staff and students who visit its pantry. Since then, 12th Can Executive Director Kelly Villarreal said, her organization has distributed 1,036 pounds of frozen beef.
“Coming to a food pantry, I don’t think you expect to get proteins like meat outside of what’s canned,” Villarreal said. “So being able to get fresh ground beef for them has been amazing and a nice surprise. [Recipients] love being able to come to the pantry and get this resource.”
This newest fundraiser is aimed at raising $3,500 to help continue providing meat products to the Aggie community. Cactus Cares has committed to matching every dollar donated up to $5,000, Villarreal said.
MSTA President Ryan Yeatts said he has enjoyed being a part of the partnership. His organization is the one that started working toward establishing a collaborative effort about a year ago, he said. Yeatts said that all money donated in this new fundraiser is multiplied in a way because it not only provides food for people but helps create a chance for students to learn.
The meat that the 12th Can gives out via the partnership is cut by students and staff at Rosenthal. He said after it’s cut, other students on the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Meat Judging Team get to use that meat to practice their judging skills, training themselves for future competitions.
“I would love to see us not only meet our goal,” Yeatts said, “but maybe even exceed the goal and just set an incredible precedent for the groups that follow after us to try and just gain more community involvement.”
Donations can be made at http://bit.ly/meatfundraiser.