 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fundraiser aims to provide meat for Aggies
0 comments
top story

Fundraiser aims to provide meat for Aggies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Meat judges

The 2019 Texas A&M meat judging team evaluates and learns beef cuts that other students cut. Meat Science and Technology Association President Ryan Yeatts said money donated in a current fundraiser is multiplied in a way because it not only provides food for people but helps create a chance for students to learn.

 Via MSTA

Community members have a chance to get involved in reducing food insecurity and advancing educational opportunities for Texas A&M students through a new fundraiser.

The effort is made possible through a collaboration between the Texas A&M Meat Science and Technology Association (MSTA), A&M’s Rosenthal Meat Science and Technology Center, the school’s on-campus food pantry The 12th Can and Amarillo-based nonprofit Cactus Cares. As of Saturday afternoon, $656 has been raised. The campaign runs until May 21.

An ongoing partnership between the entities was announced around the end of last year. Through working together, the 12th Can for the first time is able to distribute frozen beef to A&M faculty, staff and students who visit its pantry. Since then, 12th Can Executive Director Kelly Villarreal said, her organization has distributed 1,036 pounds of frozen beef. 

“Coming to a food pantry, I don’t think you expect to get proteins like meat outside of what’s canned,” Villarreal said. “So being able to get fresh ground beef for them has been amazing and a nice surprise. [Recipients] love being able to come to the pantry and get this resource.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This newest fundraiser is aimed at raising $3,500 to help continue providing meat products to the Aggie community. Cactus Cares has committed to matching every dollar donated up to $5,000, Villarreal said. 

MSTA President Ryan Yeatts said he has enjoyed being a part of the partnership. His organization is the one that started working toward establishing a collaborative effort about a year ago, he said. Yeatts said that all money donated in this new fundraiser is multiplied in a way because it not only provides food for people but helps create a chance for students to learn. 

The meat that the 12th Can gives out via the partnership is cut by students and staff at Rosenthal. He said after it’s cut, other students on the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Meat Judging Team get to use that meat to practice their judging skills, training themselves for future competitions.

“I would love to see us not only meet our goal,” Yeatts said, “but maybe even exceed the goal and just set an incredible precedent for the groups that follow after us to try and just gain more community involvement.”

Donations can be made at http://bit.ly/meatfundraiser.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Resumes Giving Johnson And Johnson Vaccine With Warning

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert