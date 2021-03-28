Funding shortfall due to pandemic will mean costlier parking for some on Texas A&M campus

Permit pricing is being affected in several ways.

For one, there were three groups of annual pass holders who have been receiving free parking — disabled veterans, retirees and members of the media who opted for a parking pass.

Transportation Services will no longer offer free passes for those in the media. The same was going to be true for disabled veterans, but A&M has agreed to pay for those. Currently, Hoffmann said that about 270 disabled veterans have free parking passes. Had the change gone through, she said the veterans would have been required to pay half price.

A&M is also helping to pay for retirees. Starting in the fall, new retirees will need to pay $50 for parking permits. However, people who already had a free retiree permit or those who will retire on or before Aug. 31 can have the cost covered by the university for the next five years.