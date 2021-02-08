Fun for All Playground gets boost from Kroger shoppers

Kroger shoppers can help College Station’s Fun for All Playground reach its third phase of construction without any cost to them.
The second phase of construction for the all-access playground for people of all abilities was completed in December, and the design and fundraising portion of the third phase has begun. This final project phase will add a fishing pier, quiet area and stick forest to the playground, which currently has a splash pad, swings, a climbing area, a one-third size athletic field with synthetic turf, a sensory maze, musical play area and more.
The Kroger Community Rewards program donates a percentage of shoppers’ purchases to the playground without an additional cost to shoppers, according to a city blog post from Doris Watson, chair of the Task Force for Foundation Support of the Fun For All Playground Steering Committee. All anyone needs to participate is a Kroger shopper’s card and a digital Kroger account that can be linked together.
Residents can create a digital store account at kroger.com/account/create, scroll to the Community Rewards section of the page, select “enroll now” or “edit,” enter “Fun For All Playground” or NPO number HY776, and “save.”
From then on, account holders will see the Fun For All Playground displayed in the Community Rewards section of their account page. New transactions from the card number associated with the account will apply to the program, the post states, but it takes about 10 days for the Community Rewards to start showing up on a person’s receipt.
The $3.5 million Fun For All Playground project in Central Park has come together over the years thanks to efforts from the city of College Station, Coach Blair Charities and area Lions, Rotary and Kiwanis clubs.
“Six years ago, the idea of a Fun for All Playground was born with the idea of constructing an inclusive playground for those with limited means and disabilities,” Watson’s post reads. “The most impressive aspect is that local donors, families, and community business leaders’ generosity made the project happen.”
Go to blog.cstx.gov to view Watson’s post. Learn more about Kroger Community Rewards at kroger.com/communityrewards. Go to FunForAllPlaygroundBCS.com or contact the playground committee at FunForAllPlayground@gmail.com to make a direct donation to the facility.