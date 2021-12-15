Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies announces $300 million expansion to biocorridor site

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies will further expand its footprint in Texas’ biocorridor with a $300 million facility in College Station that will bring with it approximately 150 new jobs.
The news was announced Tuesday morning by Gerry Farrell, chief operating officer of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Texas, in which he said the expansion will make Fujifilm’s Texas site the largest single-use contract development and manufacturing organization campus in North America.
The expansion, which will add 500-liter and 2,000-liter bioreactors and purification equipment, builds upon the $120 million investment the company announced in November 2019, he said. The facility, which is projected to open in 2024, will grow the campus to 300,000 square feet.
The project – previously known as Project Flagship – was supported by a $1.5 million award through the state’s Texas Enterprise Fund. The “deal-closing” grants are in place to provide an incentive for companies to choose Texas sites over out-of-state locations, as long as the project will create a set amount of full-time jobs.
“Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ expansion is wonderful news for the hardworking people of College Station-Bryan, and it will bring more opportunities for Texans to develop life-saving technology and treatment,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press release about the project. “The biotechnology industry is growing at a tremendous rate in Texas, and I thank Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies for their continued investment in the Brazos Valley that will keep the Lone Star State competitive in this field.”
The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation competed against sites outside Texas to be the location of the expansion.
“As the need for advanced therapies development and manufacturing capacity grows, we will continue to invest in the right technology and talent to support our partners in bringing to market these life-impacting medicines,” Farrell said. “We are grateful to Governor Greg Abbott and the State of Texas for its commitment to supporting the growth of the Texas biocorridor and creating highly-skilled jobs in the state.”
Farrell thanked the BVEDC, the county, the cities of Bryan and College Station and Texas A&M University and the university system, while Rep. John Raney thanked Farrell and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies for their “continued commitment” to invest in the Brazos Valley region.
“We are proud to be part of the amazing Brazos Valley community,” Farrell said. “I look forward to continuing to be a partner and collaborator in the growth of the third coast of biotechnology right here in Bryan-College Station.”
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said it was a good day when Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies first established a presence in the area in 2014, and Tuesday was “even a better day.”
“This is a commitment beyond what any of us dreamed of back then in 2014, and Fujifilm’s constant participation, not just in what it’s doing here locally, but what it’s doing now for the world really sets the B-CS, Brazos Valley area apart and makes us unique in the annals of biotechnology,” he said. “So, Gerry, to you to the [FUJIFILM] family, thank you for committing to us, and we will continue our commitment to you.”
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson added his congratulations to Farrell and the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies and said the partnership among all the entities is what made it possible to bring the opportunities to the Brazos Valley.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said the new facility adds to the county’s contributions to the world.
“Since its founding in the 1840s, the residents who have called our 600 square miles home have made profound contributions and impacts on our state, nation and the world,” he said. “FUJIFILM Diosynth adds to that great, rich tradition each day with its innovations and its efforts.”
Following the press conference, Matt Prochaska, the president and CEO of BVEDC, said the selection of the Brazos Valley for the new facility is a testament to the competitiveness of the community on a state, national and global scale and also how well the entities within the region can come together.
“The community has rallied together, again, in the most unified, strongest manner possible to be so competitive, and they really understand what it takes to be competitive by coming together,” he said, noting those partnerships extend to the Bryan school district. The facility is located in College Station, but is in the Bryan school district.
The collaboration, he said, shows all the entities coming together to benefit current and future jobs with the local “talent pipeline.”
Susan Ballabina, vice president for academic and strategic collaborations for Texas A&M, noted in her thanks how many Aggies the company has employed.
“It’s announcements like this today that benefit our state, our community, our nation for generations to come, and it’s also these kinds of announcements that fit squarely in our university commitment to this community and its vitality and making this an awesome place to live, work and carry out our university mission.”
Joe Elabd, vice chancellor for research at the university system, thanked Farrell and his team for their work in engaging the university and the university system through education, research and workforce development.
Prochaska said the facility’s additional 150 jobs will be a way to retain talented employees in the Brazos Valley.
“Gone are the days when you felt like you had to go to Houston or Dallas,” he said. “You can stay here and have an amazing career right here in the Brazos Valley with an exceptional quality of life. That wouldn’t have happened without the teamwork of all of these jurisdictions and entities coming together for the purpose of showing Fujifilm that we want them here.”
He said the impact the project has on future economic growth is “magical.”
“Having that unity of our different jurisdictions coming together in one voice is very special for companies when they see that,” he said. “They’re very attracted to communities that know how to work together.”
The Bryan school board unanimously approved a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone on Monday for the planned site of the facility.
Mali Hanley, with O’Hanlon, McCollom and Demerath, told the board it is drawing a line on a map to indicate the space has been identified as appropriate for economic development.
Clint Cooper, chair of the BVEDC board of directors, said, “The BVEDC has worked hard over the years hand-in-hand with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to maximize the success of the company, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to continue to grow this relationship and this partnership here in the Brazos Valley.”