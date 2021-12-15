Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies announces $300 million expansion to biocorridor site

“This is a commitment beyond what any of us dreamed of back then in 2014, and Fujifilm’s constant participation, not just in what it’s doing here locally, but what it’s doing now for the world really sets the B-CS, Brazos Valley area apart and makes us unique in the annals of biotechnology,” he said. “So, Gerry, to you to the [FUJIFILM] family, thank you for committing to us, and we will continue our commitment to you.”

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson added his congratulations to Farrell and the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies and said the partnership among all the entities is what made it possible to bring the opportunities to the Brazos Valley.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said the new facility adds to the county’s contributions to the world.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Since its founding in the 1840s, the residents who have called our 600 square miles home have made profound contributions and impacts on our state, nation and the world,” he said. “FUJIFILM Diosynth adds to that great, rich tradition each day with its innovations and its efforts.”