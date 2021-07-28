Fujifilm considering expanding manufacturing facility in College Station

The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation is in competition to further expand the area’s biocorridor.

BVEDC President and CEO Matt Prochaska said the organization is competing with a location in North Carolina to bring a new Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies manufacturing facility to College Station.

“It is very, very much a competitive process, as are most of these projects in economic development,” he said. BVEDC began vying for the project, named Project Flagship, in the first quarter of 2021 and hopes to hear a decision in the fourth quarter of the year, Prochaska said.

Fujifilm operates three facilities in College Station that were built through Texas A&M’s Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing. In January, the company began producing millions of doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

Steve Fullhart, communications manager for BVEDC, said in companies are typically not disclosed until later in the process. However, the company self-identified when Gerry Farrell, Fujifilm’s chief operating officer, proposed a tax incentive agreement to the Bryan school board; the application for the incentive agreement was approved unanimously during the school board’s July 19 meeting.