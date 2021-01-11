Fujifilm begins production for two COVID-19 vaccine candidates at College Station facility

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies and Texas A&M University System officials announced Monday morning that local production has begun on two COVID-19 vaccine candidates with U.S. government support at Fujifilm’s College Station location.

According to a press release, Fujifilm will locally mass-produce NVX‑CoV2373, the Novavax vaccine candidate, and another as-yet undisclosed vaccine candidate. The Novavax vaccine began Phase 3 clinical trial testing in the U.S. and Mexico in December; the Novavax candidate is already being manufactured in Morrisville, North Carolina.

To prepare for mass production, Fujifilm has added approximately 260 positions since April, with plans to recruit another 50 people, the release states.

Fujifilm is working with Texas A&M’s Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing on the large-scale vaccine production. A $265 million federal task order reserved local production capacity through the CIADM.

“After several months of intense preparation and hard work, we are ready to produce two vaccine candidates locally here in College Station,” Gerry Farrell, Fujilfilm’s chief operating officer in Texas, said in a press release.