Frost Bank opens second Bryan-College Station location

Frost Bank opened its second Bryan-College Station location on Monday.
The bank's newest site is on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Frost Bank will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a later date.
"We believe everyone deserves a bank like Frost, and we’re excited to bring our award-winning customer service and our corporate culture to people in the Bryan-College Station area," said Robert Davis, Frost’s market president, in a release. "We’re looking forward to getting to know more people and to help the area prosper."
The bank is at 1710 Briarcrest Drive, and lobby hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.