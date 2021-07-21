 Skip to main content
Frost Bank opens second Bryan-College Station location
Frost Bank opens second Bryan-College Station location

Frost Bank logo

Frost Bank opened its second Bryan-College Station location on Monday.

The bank's newest site is on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Frost Bank will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a later date.

"We believe everyone deserves a bank like Frost, and we’re excited to bring our award-winning customer service and our corporate culture to people in the Bryan-College Station area," said Robert Davis, Frost’s market president, in a release. "We’re looking forward to getting to know more people and to help the area prosper."

The bank is at 1710 Briarcrest Drive, and lobby hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

