'Frito and Katy' find new radio home in San Antonio

Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey have moved their morning radio show from Bryan-College Station to San Antonio, but the two said they consider the many memories of their time in Aggieland special.
Young and Dempsey ended their “Morning Candy” radio show on Bryan Broadcasting’s KNDE “Candy 95” in December, and started as the morning hosts on country station KCYY, “Y100,” in San Antonio on Jan. 3.
The two started working together as “Frito and Katy” on the “Morning Candy” show in 2013.
Young spent nearly his entire career with Bryan Broadcasting, starting as a news reporter in 2003 before being named promotions director in 2005, operation manager and program director in 2008, and director of operations in 2018.
Young said he has accomplished everything he wanted to in his radio career.
“That’s almost unheard of, and a gigantic part of that is due to Bryan Broadcasting just letting me try things. Even if they didn’t always make sense, or even if they didn’t always line up with what the smart money said,” Young said. “It’s a unique place, it’s an incredible platform for people that want to create in our medium, and I’ll always cherish my years there.”
Dempsey joined Candy 95 in 2011, starting out in a part-time role before being offered a midday on-air position.
“I was the promotions director for the cluster at one point, music director for Candy 95, and I ultimately was promoted to program director in 2017,” Dempsey said. “Women program less than 15% of radio stations across America, so it was an amazing run to work for a station that could boast both a female music director [Audrey Rose] and program director.”
In a career that requires two people to work together in the same room all day, Young said he could see how it can be challenging for some people, but it’s always been easy for them.
“I know as far as a partnership, it’s very special to me. I’m very aware of how rare it is to get something like that, so being able to have it as long as we have and being able to continue it into the future is really cool,” he said.
Young and Dempsey said they tried to make their radio show unique to the community. Hours of planning, meetings and working with other shows at the station helped make both the “Morning Candy” show and Candy 95 successful, Young said.
“We never wanted to be characters on a show. We wanted to be ourselves — real, relatable, dorky people that others could see as friends,” Dempsey said. “I think the key to our show was keeping it focused on the community. Sure, we shared a lot about our own lives, but it was always in an effort to have a larger conversation where all viewpoints were encouraged.”
The duo said some of their best memories were working with the community, including highlighting causes and projects brought to them by listeners, helping out children through Bryan Broadcasting’s Christmas Angels and the Salvation Army Angel Tree program, hosting pep rallies, reading stories to elementary classrooms, raising awareness and donations for teen food insecurity through the Brazos Valley Food Bank and local school food pantries, disseminating information during natural disasters such as Hurricane Harvey, and working with the Ronald McDonald House Charities and animal rescue organizations, they said.
“We won the Service to America award for highlighting participating non-profits on our station in less than a day during this year’s Brazos Valley Gives event,” Dempsey said. “We know we were very fortunate to have found a home at Bryan Broadcasting. They not only encouraged ideas like that, they championed them.”
Occasionally, the daily morning show felt like they were just entertaining themselves, Young said, and it was surprising for him to see how many people enjoyed having it as a part of their lives. Young described the show’s fans as thousands of close friends.
“I think one of my favorite interactions was a dad who came up to me one day and told me how much he loved listening to the show everyday with his daughter. It was their routine on the way to school and it was a bright part of their day. Being a part of that is such a blessing,” he said.
Young said while they are excited to take on a new challenge and serve the community of San Antonio, they realize it comes at the cost of leaving behind something special.
“I keep thinking about it from the standpoint of how much worse it would be to not have those feelings about this community,” Young said. “The fact that it’s so special here is why it’s hard to leave, and I’m very grateful to have been a part of it for so long.”
Over the years, Dempsey said, she developed many friendships and partnerships with local nonprofits and businesses, volunteered for groups such as Big Brothers Big Sisters and Special Olympics Texas, and coached several teams for the Aggie Bombers.
“I’ll miss my athletes, and I’ll miss my friends, but I’ll never forget my time in Aggieland. I thank everyone for letting us serve this community for as long as we were able,” Dempsey said.