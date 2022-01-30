'Frito and Katy' find new radio home in San Antonio

Dempsey joined Candy 95 in 2011, starting out in a part-time role before being offered a midday on-air position.

“I was the promotions director for the cluster at one point, music director for Candy 95, and I ultimately was promoted to program director in 2017,” Dempsey said. “Women program less than 15% of radio stations across America, so it was an amazing run to work for a station that could boast both a female music director [Audrey Rose] and program director.”

In a career that requires two people to work together in the same room all day, Young said he could see how it can be challenging for some people, but it’s always been easy for them.

“I know as far as a partnership, it’s very special to me. I’m very aware of how rare it is to get something like that, so being able to have it as long as we have and being able to continue it into the future is really cool,” he said.

Young and Dempsey said they tried to make their radio show unique to the community. Hours of planning, meetings and working with other shows at the station helped make both the “Morning Candy” show and Candy 95 successful, Young said.