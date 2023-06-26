Lasagna, beef cannelloni and breadsticks are being served once again at Frittella Italian Cafe in Bryan after a year-plus hiatus.

The Italian restaurant at 3901 S. Texas Ave. reopened on June 18 under new management and a few new twists while traditional staples were maintained. Frittella is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“It’s just too good of food to have it stop,” said Tracy Munden, who is one of several new owners. “I had some people here in town that have had the nicest things to say about the food and everybody wanted to make sure, particularly on our top five to six things, that we weren’t going to change it and we definitely wouldn’t change it. We only want to maybe enhance it and instead of the top five things, we want to make it the top 10 things.”

Adriano Farinola opened Frittella in 2004 after he and his wife moved to Bryan-College Station to be closer to his children and grandchildren, many of whom attended Texas A&M University.

Farinola's father started a restaurant called Moderno in Italy in 1911 before it was assumed by Farinola's uncle after World War II and eventually closed in 1958.

In 1963, Farinola moved to the United States at age 27 and joined his brother, Pino, in owning Pino’s Italian Restaurant in Houston, which closed in 2002. Farinola, now 86, closed Frittella for good in June 2022 to enjoy retirement.

Frittella was Munden’s daughter’s favorite restaurant. He found out the restaurant had closed last June when he and one of the new investors tried to come by for a meal. Soon after, he and a group of Aggies joined forces in hopes of being able to reopen the Bryan staple. In June 2022, the Farinolas told the group they thought the building was sold, but later called from Italy and asked if the group would reconsider. Negotiations were had in order for new management to receive recipes from Farinola. A deal was closed in the last week of April.

“People are happy they are reopening for business, which makes me happy,” Farinola said. “I hope they will keep the business the same way I used to run it — honest, clean, good food, good price, good service.”

Former menu staples, such as eggplant parmesan, have returned using Farinola’s recipes along with several former kitchen workers, including Servando Oliveros, who had worked with Farinola for almost 40 years.

“The Farinolas have some great recipes and some great employees,” Munden said. “They built a great thing, so we hope to take what they had and make it better.”

New items include calamari and lobster ravioli. A small bar area also has been added accompanied with two 65-inch TVs.

Farinola still owns the Frittella building, he said. When his wife posted to social media in May that Frittella would reopen, he said the post blew up. That excitement carried over into the first week of business.

“They’ve been packed every day since the day [it] reopened,” Farinola said. “It's just such a very well-known restaurant. Everybody asks about me. That’s what they say. I hope they’re doing a good job. I hope they are fair with the customers. … I hope they are fair with the customers because it is in my blood.”

Munden mentioned Frittella isn’t perfect right now, but noted restaurant staff and management are trying to get it back up and going in short order.

“We’re ready to try to do the best job we can to make this a great dining experience for everybody and be the No. 1 Italian restaurant in Bryan-College Station,” Munden said.