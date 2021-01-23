Friends of Chamber Music to resume educational outreach programs with Blinn session

Friends of Chamber Music will resume its educational outreach programs Monday at Blinn College.

Members of Chanticleer, an all-male a cappella group based in San Francisco, will virtually visit with the chamber choir class at Blinn College for a 45-minute session.

According to the press release, the discussion is expected to include vocal instruction and tips, the history of Chanticleer, making music during the coronavirus pandemic, how to become a professional singer and the work ethic involved.

Paulo Gomes, director of choral music for Blinn College, will lead the discussion between the students and the Chanticleer participants, expected to include three singers and Music Director Tim Keeler.

Friend of Chamber Music’s educational outreach programs correspond with a community concert and typically occurs the same week as the performance; however, the pandemic put all of the organization’s live events on hold.

Monday’s outreach is aligned with Chanticleer’s virtual concert in December.

Friends of Chamber Music’s three remaining virtual concerts are The Ariel String Quartet Feb. 12-14, cellist Zlatomir Fung March 23-April 6 and The Miro String Quartet May 3. All performances are free, and anyone can gain access via the Friends of Chamber Music website at fcmtx.org.