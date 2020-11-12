Friends of Chamber Music to present online concert

The Friends of Chamber Music will begin its 25th anniversary of magnificent music Saturday night by entering the brave new world of presenting entertainment in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The season opens with J.S. Bach’s Goldberg Variations, performed by acclaimed young Finnish pianist Juho Pohjonen. The thing is, Pohjonen won’t be in College Station-Bryan on Saturday. Rather, he is sheltering at home in Finland and has spent this week videotaping his performance to be shown for the first time at 7 p.m. Saturday and for two weeks afterward.

As always, the Friends of Chamber Music concert is free, but patrons wishing to watch the concert must make a reservation at www.fcmtx.org. Once the reservation is made, the patron will receive an email with information on the concert, as well as the link needed to watch.

Pohjonen’s concert will be available at that link for two weeks, so patrons may watch it at their convenience, as many times as they wish through Nov. 28.