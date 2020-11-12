Friends of Chamber Music to present online concert

The Friends of Chamber Music will begin its 25th anniversary of magnificent music Saturday night by entering the brave new world of presenting entertainment in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The season opens with J.S. Bach’s Goldberg Variations, performed by acclaimed young Finnish pianist Juho Pohjonen. The thing is, Pohjonen won’t be in College Station-Bryan on Saturday. Rather, he is sheltering at home in Finland and has spent this week videotaping his performance to be shown for the first time at 7 p.m. Saturday and for two weeks afterward.
As always, the Friends of Chamber Music concert is free, but patrons wishing to watch the concert must make a reservation at www.fcmtx.org. Once the reservation is made, the patron will receive an email with information on the concert, as well as the link needed to watch.
Pohjonen’s concert will be available at that link for two weeks, so patrons may watch it at their convenience, as many times as they wish through Nov. 28.
A media release from the Friends of Chamber Music said, “It will be a very special event: a discovery of an international star pianist, and also, a very rare program that he has chosen to perform for us, the Goldberg Variations by J.S. Bach, one of the seminal major compositions by the German Baroque master.”
Pohjonen has performed throughout the world in both orchestral and individual settings, often promoting works of Finnish composers such as Esa-Pekka Salonen, Kaija Saariaho and Jean Sibelius.
He has performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, National Arts Centre Orchestra, Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Danish National Symphony, Finnish Radio Symphony and Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestras,
Pohjonen began his formal piano studies in 1989 at the Junior Academy of the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, and subsequently earned a master’s degree from Meri Louhos and Hui-Ying Liu-Tawaststjerna at the Sibelius Academy in 2008. Pohjonen was selected by Sir Andras Schiff as the winner of the 2009 Klavier Festival Ruhr Scholarship. He also has won prizes at international and Finnish competitions.
