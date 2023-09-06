The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition held in Fort Worth every four years is perhaps the premier such event in the world. Its winners are the best, the very best, on earth.

The Brazos Valley will be treated to a special event stemming from the 2022 Cliburn Competition on Sept. 10 when the Friends of Chamber Music presents Silver Medalist Anna Geniushene and Bronze Medalist Dmytro Choni in “Classical & Romantic Music for Solo & Duo Piano.”

This is the only planned appearance by the acclaimed pair, who have decided to perform their program using four hands on a single piano.

The concert will be at 5 p.m. Sunday in Rudder Theatre on the campus of Texas A&M University.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $10 for students, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower, by phone at 979-845-1234 or online at boxoffice.tamu.edu. They also are available online at fcmtx.org.

People going to info@fcmtx.org and donating $1,000 or more to the 2023-2024 Friends of Chamber Music season will receive reserved seats to the three concerts in Rudder Theatre, as well as special events with season guest artists.

The season is sponsored by Hays and Robin Glover. The concert itself is sponsored by Baylor Scott & White Health.

Geniushene was born in Moscow on Jan. 1, 1991. Seven years later, she made her recital debut at the Berlin Philharmonic. Since then, she has performed throughout North and South America, Asia and Europe.

She graduated from the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory in 2015 and earned her Master’s with Distinction and Advanced Diploma from the Royal Academy of Music in London.

La Scene’s critic said of a recent performance, “a fresh version … that had this listener hanging on every bar.”

Choni was born in 1993 in Kyiv, Ukraine, and began piano lessons at age 4. His debut album was released in 2020 and received a “Supersonic Award” by Pizzicato magazine, which said, “Dmytro Choni’s thoroughbred playing already possesses real greatness and ingenious breath”

Sunday’s program will include:

“Les Collines d’Anacapri,” “L’isle Joyeuse” and “Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut,” by Claude Debussy

“Three Bagatelles, op. 4” and “Four Pieces, op. 302” by Valentin Silvestrov.

Gargoyles, op. 29 by Lowell Liebermann.

Soirée de Vienne by Johann Strauss, arranged by Alfred Grunfeld.

“Sonata in E-flat Major, op. 1, no. 1” by Muzio Clementi.

“Rondo in C Minor, op. 1” by Frédéric Chopin.

“Two Pieces, op. 1” — “Impromptu” and “Scherzo a la russe” by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

“Melody” by Myroslav Skoryk.

Upcoming concerts by the Friends of Chamber Music include:

Jazz Grammy Award winners Cécile McLorin Salvant, voice and visual art, and Sullivan Fortner, piano, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., Rudder Theatre. Ticketed event.

Parker Ramsey, harpm, and Brandon Patrick George, flute, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., A&M United Methodist Church.

Quartetto Di Cremona, Feb. 29, 2023, 7 p.m., A&M United Methodist Church.

Solar Eclipse Project, April 8, 2024, 1:39 p.m., Century Square.

Chanticleer, April 11, 2024, 7 p.m., Rudder Theatre. Ticketed event.