Friends of Chamber Music to close season with The Miro Quartet

The Friends of Chamber Music closes out the 25th season in grand style with a streamed concert by The Miró Quartet. The concert is free and will be available to watch for one week only, from Friday at 7 p.m. through May 7.

Patrons must register for the streamed concert at www.fcmtx.org.

Daniel Ching, violin; William Fedkenheuer, violin; John Largess, viola; and Joshua Gindele comprise The Miró String Quartet.

Formed in 1995, The Miró Quartet has performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages. It takes its name in honor of Spanish artist Joan Miró. The quartet is based in Austin and, since 2003, has served as the quartet-in-residence at the Butler School of Music at The University of Texas at Austin, as well as at Chamber Music Northwest in Portland, Oregon, and Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival in Washington state.

In 2005, The Miró Quartet was awarded the first Avery Fisher Career Grant. Members of the group have conducted master classes at universities and conservatories around the world.