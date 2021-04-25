 Skip to main content
Friends of Chamber Music to close season with The Miro Quartet
Friends of Chamber Music to close season with The Miro Quartet

Miró String Quartet

The Miró String Quartet, based in Austin, will perform the final concert of the Friends of Chamber Music’s 25th anniversary year.

 Via Miró String Quartet

The Friends of Chamber Music closes out the 25th season in grand style with a streamed concert by The Miró Quartet. The concert is free and will be available to watch for one week only, from Friday at 7 p.m. through May 7.

Patrons must register for the streamed concert at www.fcmtx.org.

Daniel Ching, violin; William Fedkenheuer, violin; John Largess, viola; and Joshua Gindele comprise The Miró String Quartet.

Formed in 1995, The Miró Quartet has performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages. It takes its name in honor of Spanish artist Joan Miró. The quartet is based in Austin and, since 2003, has served as the quartet-in-residence at the Butler School of Music at The University of Texas at Austin, as well as at Chamber Music Northwest in Portland, Oregon, and Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival in Washington state.

In 2005, The Miró Quartet was awarded the first Avery Fisher Career Grant. Members of the group have conducted master classes at universities and conservatories around the world.

Writing in the National Review following a 2019 concert, Daniel Gelernter said, “No other ensemble has achieved so fine a balance in its programming between respecting tradition and the taste of contemporary audience.”

Anthony Tommasini of The New York Times said, “The ensemble played with lithe tempos and lean textures, beautifully balancing cool refinement and intense expressivity.”

Following the concert, members of the Friends of Chamber Music will conduct an interview with the quartet’s members.

