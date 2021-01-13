Friends of Chamber Music offers free online concert by McGill/McHale Trio

The Friends of Chamber Music isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic get in the way of bringing some of the world’s greatest musicians performing some of the world’s best music to Brazos Valley patrons.
On Friday, the Friends of Chamber Music will present the McGill/McHale Trio in a free virtual concert beginning at 7 p.m. The trio will perform works by Antonin Dvorak, Claude Debussy, Francis Poulenc and modern composers Chris Rogerson, Guillaume Connesson and Paul Schoenfield.
Although there is no charge, patrons must register in advance at www.fcmtx.org to view the concert.
If you can’t watch at that time, the concert will be available online through Sunday.
A press release from the Friends of Chamber Music said, “The McGill/McHale trio was founded in September 2014 when clarinetist Anthony McGill and his brother, flutist Demarre McGill, were featured artists in a residency at Bowling Green University in Ohio. Pianist Michael McHale joined them in concert for the first time during that residency, and it was immediately clear that the trio had a great future in store.”
Anthony McGill is principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, the first African American principal of that orchestra. He joined violinist Itzhak Perlman, cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Gabriela Montero in performing at the inauguration of President Barack Obama. He received the Avery Fisher Prize — awarded to musicians who represent the highest level of excellence and whose vision and leadership have expanded the reach of classical music — in 2020.
Demarre McGill is principal flute of the Seattle Symphony. He previously was principal flute of the Dallas, San Diego, Florida and Santa Fe Opera orchestras and as acting principal flute of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and the Pittsburgh Symphony. Demarre McGill is associate professor of flute at the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and an artist-faculty member at the Aspen Music Festival.
A native of Belfast, Northern Ireland, Michael McHale has performed with many major orchestras, including the Minnesota and Hallé orchestras, and the Moscow, Bournemouth, BBC, BBC Scottish, Jacksonville and London symphonies. He collaborates with Sir James Galway, Michael Collins, Dame Felicity Lott and Camerata Pacifica.