Friends of Chamber Music offering scholarships

Friends of Chamber Music is accepting applications for its first scholarships, which will be awarded in May.

Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to local high school seniors who plan to pursue music in college. The scholarships will be for the first academic year in college.

High school seniors in Bryan and College Station who plan to continue music in college by studying music as a major or minor, joining a college music ensemble or enrolling in individual music lessons for credit are eligible to apply.

Students applying must submit an application form with personal information and an essay with their musical accomplishments in high school and their plans and goals for continuing music in college, as well as a 7- to 10-minute video of their solo or duo performance, with an optional accompaniment. Applicants also must submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher or instructor.

The deadline to apply is May 5 at 11:59 p.m. with the recipients notified by May 10.

The scholarship is the latest way Friends of Chamber Music is expanding its outreach program, which already includes bringing professional musicians to visit with school-age and college students in the area, Elena Reece, artistic director for Friends of Chamber Music, said.