Friends, colleagues remember Oliver Wayne Sadberry Jr.

Alongside his community endeavors, Sadberry was committed to confronting racism and dealing with it honestly, according to De Leon.

“He wanted to do that through conversation and dialogue,” the pastor said. “Bringing people together and not dividing people.”

In hopes of increasing reading literacy in the community, Sadberry worked with Fabi Payton, a teacher at Sam Rayburn Intermediate School and co-founder and CEO of I Heart Bryan, to put together a program where Payton focused on reading to a younger audience while Sadberry focused on reading the work of Frederick Douglass to high schoolers. Before they could start, Payton said, Sadberry fell ill with COVID-19.

“I went forward with the story time with the museum event. It was a great hit,” Payton said. “It accomplished the goal that Mr. Sadberry had hoped for which was to increase the visibility of the museum and bring in diverse groups and people to revive a love for reading in the community.”

Payton said Sadberry encouraged her to accomplish her goals and helped grow the seed that was planted deeply within her to keep moving forward in times she doubted herself.