Friday fundraiser at Dunkin' to benefit Special Olympics Texas

College Station Dunkin' customers who donate to Special Olympics Texas on Friday will get a coupon for a free doughnut.
The "Coffee for Champions" fundraiser will benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Texas. According to the Special Olympics Texas website, the torch run is the Special Olympics’ largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle. Across the globe, law enforcement officers are known as the “keepers of the flame” as they participate in a torch run to the Special Olympics state games every year. They also volunteer time as security at games held in the Brazos Valley.
Donations will be accepted from when Dunkin' opens at 5 a.m. until noon Friday. Law enforcement will be welcoming guests and collecting cash donations. Credit card donations can be made at the counter or the drive-thru.