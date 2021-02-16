Freezing rain, sleet, snow and cold remain in Brazos Valley forecast through Thursday

Tuesday's high temperature was expected to remain below freezing, with an expected high of 26 degrees, nearly 7 degrees warmer than Monday’s high of 19 degrees.

Overnight, the temperatures dropped to the low single digits throughout the area.

No new winter weather is expected to fall during the day, but rain and sleet is expected to begin Tuesday night as another winter storm enters the area. According to the National Weather Service’s forecast as of Tuesday morning, the rain and sleet will become freezing rain after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

New ice accumulation is expected to be up to two-tenths of an inch Tuesday night with less than one-tenth of an inch more possible Wednesday.

The temperature Tuesday night into Wednesday should get to about 29 degrees by 4 a.m., according to the forecast. The high Wednesday is forecast to be 35 degrees. This will be the first time since Sunday that temperatures reach above the freezing mark.

The temperature is forecast to drop down to 25 degrees again Wednesday night when the National Weather Service projects a chance of snow and sleet, continuing into Thursday morning.

