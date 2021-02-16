Freezing rain, sleet, snow and cold remain in Brazos Valley forecast through Thursday

Tuesday's high temperature was expected to remain below freezing, with an expected high of 26 degrees, nearly 7 degrees warmer than Monday’s high of 19 degrees.
Overnight, the temperatures dropped to the low single digits throughout the area.
No new winter weather is expected to fall during the day, but rain and sleet is expected to begin Tuesday night as another winter storm enters the area. According to the National Weather Service’s forecast as of Tuesday morning, the rain and sleet will become freezing rain after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
New ice accumulation is expected to be up to two-tenths of an inch Tuesday night with less than one-tenth of an inch more possible Wednesday.
The temperature Tuesday night into Wednesday should get to about 29 degrees by 4 a.m., according to the forecast. The high Wednesday is forecast to be 35 degrees. This will be the first time since Sunday that temperatures reach above the freezing mark.
The temperature is forecast to drop down to 25 degrees again Wednesday night when the National Weather Service projects a chance of snow and sleet, continuing into Thursday morning.
The low Thursday night is expected to hit 19 degrees.
A winter storm warning is in effect until Thursday night due to the continued cold weather and extended periods of sub-freezing temperatures.
Travel will remain hazardous with icy conditions.
The warning states, “Icy conditions will worsen quickly across the region tonight with the freezing rain. Very dangerous driving conditions from icy roads are expected. Vegetation and powerlines will become coated with ice and as the ice accumulates will lead to breaking tree limbs and power lines. Downed trees and lines could further challenge travel attempts. The power outages could well worsen. Even though some areas may thaw out briefly the potential for refreeze will be high Wednesday night with another cold front bringing subfreezing temperatures back across the region.”
Rolling power outages are still occurring throughout the area as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has the electric grid at an energy emergency alert 3, meaning the demand is exceeding the supply. In addition, there are weather-related power outages throughout the area.
As of 10:15 a.m., Bryan Texas Utilities had 661 outages with 26,557 customers without power. College Station Utilities, which has about 60% of its lines underground, reported 31 outages with 13,062 customers offline. MidSouth Electric Cooperative reported 18 outages with 7,046 customers without power. Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative had 198 outages with 4,937 customers out, as of 10:15. Entergy was also reporting outages throughout the area affecting about 130 customers.
